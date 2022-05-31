The Rock Port Park Board met Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. at the Rock Port City Park. Members present were Tisha Jackson, Jill Lager, Tawni Ellis, Jennifer Welch and Sheena Roup.

Tisha called the meeting to order at 7:03 pm.

Board members approved the meeting agenda, the April 13, 2022, meeting minutes, and the April 2022 financials.

Pool

Tisha made a motion to hire Macie Hale at the rate of $9.70 per hour as a lifeguard sub for the 2022 pool season. Sheena seconded. All votes aye.

ACCO is scheduled to get the pool up and running the third week in May for the 2022 pool season.

The current water level is at 8 feet.

Park

The merry-go-round has been docked by insurance and has to be removed.

Other Business

Discussion was had about the 4th of July color run fundraiser.

Tisha will put a work order in to remove the merry go round.

Several items were mentioned to propose for ARPA funds such as playground diggers, equipment for smaller kids, or a splash pad.

The next meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at 7:00 p.m.

The meeting adjourned at 8:23 p.m.