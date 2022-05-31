The Rock Port R-II School Board of Education held a regular meeting May 12, 2022. President Jeremy Davis called the meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. in the board room. Others in attendance were Joanna Burke, Regan Griffin, Reven Herron, Jared Meyerkorth, Afton Schomburg, and Kayla Sierks. Also present were Superintendent Ethan Sickels, Elementary Principal Steve Waigand, High School Principal Donnie Parsons, Board Secretary Debbie Young and one guest, Greg Pankau.

The agenda was adopted and the minutes of the organizational and regular meeting of April 13, 2022, were approved. Dr. Sickels reviewed the financial information for the month ending April 2022. The transfer of funds, April final check register, the May check register to date and the activity account checks were approved. During communications, Dr. Sickels read thank you notes from the family of Doug McMahon, the family of Gabe Shineman, Tiffanie and Stephen Gaines, Debbie Sly, and Sue Owen. Resignation letters were read from Mikaela Sons, Valeria Grossman, and Debbie Young. During scheduled audience, Greg Pankau addressed the board regarding the district track meet, and he then left the meeting.

Dr. Waigand reported elementary attendance for April was 94.2% (203 students). The Energy Bus Rally was held April 29 and students were recognized for Principle #7 – Enjoy the Ride. Reading goal tracker – currently students are at 8,716.5 points through the end of April. The school wide goal for the elementary is 9,000 AR points. Preschool open house and kindergarten round-up days were held on May 6 in the morning. Elementary field day was held on May 6. A special thank you to Coach Shineman and the junior high/high school peer counselors who helped throughout the day. Students in grades 3-6 finished MAP tests this week. Students put forth great effort on the tests. They celebrated with a MAP Testing assembly on May 5. Many prizes were awarded to students to celebrate their efforts and achievements on the tests. Allen Andrews, Missouri State Representative, visited the fourth grade classrooms on April 29. The school always appreciate the time he takes with the kids. The 275 Conference Spelling Bee was held in Mound City on April 25. Representatives from Rock Port R-II School included Gideon Hogue (grades 3-4), Logan Ellis (grades 5-6), Emma Teten (grades 7-8), and Dylan Kemerling (grades 9-12). Gideon and Dylan both earned second place at conference. Jessica Ramsey presented a donation to the school in honor of Taylor McCartney. Student council members and Mrs. Stanton were present to receive the donation. Several upcoming dates were noted.

Mr. Parsons reported high school attendance through May 6, 2022 is 94.43% (146 students). MAP & EOC testing will be finished May 17, 2022. History Club trip participants will be leaving May 30, 2022. There are 18 going on the 10-day trip. Highlights will be London, Paris, Germany and the Alps. Many successful events have been recently completed: conference track meet, spring concert, school play, prom, state FFA, state FBLA, Junior High Spring Fling, awards assembly, and fine arts banquet. Dylan Kemerling placed second at Conference Spelling Bee in Mound City. Several other upcoming dates and activities were noted.

Dr. Sickels presented the monthly program evaluation report on Professional Development. He reminded the board members of the time and date for graduation. He also reviewed the summer school enrollment numbers and the anticipated ESSERIII funding. Dr. Sickels reported on pending school related legislation currently being discussed in Jefferson City, and discussed funding travel for organizations with members qualifying for state level competition. Joanna Burke reported on the April TABS meeting during board member reports.

The board then proceeded to address several items of new business. Action was taken to approve the audit engagement letter from Marsh, Espey & Merrill CPA’s, PC, to approve the 2022-23 Tarkio Technology Institute Agreement, to approve updates to board policy JGGA, to approve amendments to the 2021-22 budget, to approve the 2022-23 preschool tuition, to approve the 2022-23 breakfast and lunch prices, and to approve the 2022-23 preliminary budget. Consideration was given to the purchase of a storage shed for the practice field. Dr. Sickels presented quotes from Mid-America Structures in Peru, Nebraska, and Backyard Portable Buildings in Maryville, Missouri, with action taken to accept the quote of $2,390 from Backyard Portable Buildings. The board then adjourned to executive session for personnel matters. Upon returning to open session, the board reported action was taken in closed session to approve the minutes of the executive session of March 10, 2022. Action was then taken to offer employment agreements to Melissa Comstock and Tada Wren as full-time custodians. Following a brief discussion of future business items, the meeting was adjourned.