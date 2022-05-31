The Tarkio R-I Board of Education met May 18, 2022, at Tarkio High School. Board president Garrett Wood called the meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. Board members in attendance were Jamie Barnett, Sam Hannah, Josh Wright and Brooke Vette. Chris Yates and Heather Olson were absent. Others in attendance were Tarkio R-I Superintendent Carrie Livengood, board secretary Lanette Hogue, Tarkio Elementary Principal and Tarkio R-I Special Education Director Kari Taylor, and Tarkio R-I teachers and staff members Renee Hull, Markie Sundermann, and Dallas Prather.

The consent agenda was approved. The board voted to approve the district obligations.

The CTA report was shared.

TAC – Cheer, dance and gymnastics classes held their recitals and showcases at the TAC. The multipurpose room is being used for baseball and softball practices. Several sporting events and camps are being held this summer.

A health services report was shared.

Mrs. Taylor reported that the elementary had 95% attendance in April. They currently have 172 children enrolled. Kindergarten and first grades took a field trip to Hurst Greenery in rural Tarkio and to the Henry Doorly Zoo in Omaha, Nebraska. The second graders took a field trip to Farmers State Bank in Tarkio. They, along with the third graders, also took a field trip to Science City in Kansas City, Missouri. The fourth graders held their annual Famous Americans Wax Museum. They, along with the fifth graders, took a field trip to Arbor Day Farms in Nebraska City, Nebraska. The Tarkio High School FCCLA Chapter held a Safety Day for the elementary students. Move up day was May 10. Field Day was May 12. Summer school will be held May 31 through June 17, 2022.

Mrs. Livengood shared Mr. Kemerling’s report. Graduation was a success. Prom was held April 30. Senior trip was held May 10 and 11. The Tarkio High School Academic Team placed fourth in the state. Tarkio Tech held their graduation. State track will be this weekend.

Mrs. Livengood gave a financial report. A food service report was also shared. Mrs. Livengood shared with the board that lunches will not be free next school year and it will be very important for all parents to fill out the free and reduced forms. CTS was here May 11 and did a walk-through. They hope to have tentative numbers to Mrs. Livengood in the next couple of weeks with different options to consider. Mrs. Livengood shared with the board that the music and art departments received a donation from the Beta Zeta Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma in the amount of $500. Mrs. Livengood shared that she sent out a survey for feedback from the staff on what was good about this year and what are some ideas for changes that could be made for the upcoming year. She didn’t get a lot of feedback, but what she got was very appreciated.

TAC Use – The Fairfax Boosters will pay $100 annually for Fairfax students 14 and over to use the TAC.

EA Co-op Committee – Mrs. Livengood shared that Tarkio will need two new members to sit on the committee next year. The board members were asked to think about it and it will be decided on next month.

MSIP/CSIP – Mrs. Livengood shared that she met with the CSIP Committee on April 19.

Safe Return To School Plan – There is no new information on this.

Staffing Updates – Mrs. Livengood shared with the board that Deyton Thomson will be moving to sixth-12th grade business next year instead of moving to fifth grade.

Career Ladder – The career ladder payroll for June was approved.

Social Studies Resources – The board voted to approve the bid of $22,323 from Savvas Learning to purchase new Social Studies resources.

Golf Membership – The board voted to approve the Tarkio Golf Course membership in the amount of $5,000 for all students to use the Tarkio Golf Course for the year at no cost.

Resignation – The board voted to approve the resignation of Stephanie Parsons for the 2022-23 school year.

Hiring – The board voted to approve the revised extra duty coaching assignments as presented.

Chromebook Quote – Board members approved the quote of $79,175 to purchase 250 new student chromebooks for the 2022-23 school year.

Reimbursement Checks – Board members voted to approve to reimburse the seniors with a positive lunch balance.

Hudl Renewal – Jamie Barnett moved and Josh Wright seconded to approve the Hudl renewal for three years at a cost of $11,000 a year. The motion carried 5-0.

Program Evaluation – Mrs. Taylor shared a program evaluation for ECSE and Meghan Hughes provided a nurse report.

Surplus Items – Board members voted to deem the old Tarkio uniforms and football equipment as surplus and dispose of them as they deem fit because they have no value.

Initial Budget – Mrs. Livengood shared an initial budget for 2022-23.

The meeting went into closed session pursuant to RSMo § 610.001, record and vote at 9:04 p.m.

The meeting came out of closed session and adjourned at 10:01 p.m.