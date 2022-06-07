Saddle up for the 28th annual Tarkio Rodeo, to be held at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, June 10 and 11, 2022, at the Tarkio Rodeo Grounds (located just south of the 1st Street and Hwy. 136 intersection). Advance rodeo tickets are available at the Avalanche in Tarkio and Atchison County Mail in Rock Port. Advance tickets are: free for preschool (age 4) and younger; $8 for youth 5 to 12; and $12 for adults 13 and up. Tickets will also be available at the gate at the Tarkio Rodeo Grounds on the nights of the events. Those tickets will be $10 for youth 5 to 12 and $15 for adults 13 and up.

This year’s events are full of special features, such as buckin’ livestock provided by Silver Creek Rodeo Company, rodeo announcer Chris Pyle, Tarkio Rodeo Queen/2022 Miss Iowa Rodeo Cowboys Association Queen Melissa Austin, rodeo clown Hollywood Harris, the Broken Spoke Clydesdales, and the Two County Dusters Drill Team. Live music by Derek Stoner and a beer garden will be held after the rodeo each night.

Mutton Bustin’ will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the rodeo grounds Friday and Saturday. Registration is at 6:00 p.m. There is a $2 entry fee, and a limit of 20 riders per night.

Silver Creek Rodeo Company

The Silver Creek Rodeo Company will once again be providing livestock and producing the Tarkio Rodeo. Silver Creek Rodeo has a long and storied history going as far back as 1976. In it’s almost 50 years, ownership has changed 3 times, but the love of rodeo and its heritage is as strong as ever. They continue to produce some of the most notable rodeos in Kansas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Missouri and Iowa and annually provide livestock to several association finals events each year! And in 2022, Silver Creek Rodeo Company will be traveling as far as Montana to produce the 2022 Livingston Roundup PRCA Rodeo, one of the largest PRCA rodeos in the industry!

In the fall of 2018, Silver Creek Rodeo Company was purchased by Randy & Amber Schmutz. Randy is a 35 year member of the PRCA and as a rodeo announcer, has traveled the United States from coast to coast. He and his wife Amber have been a part of some of the largest rodeo and bull riding productions in the industry! Randy has announced The American (rodeo) in Arlington, Texas, every year since it’s inception in 2014 (9 years). He’s also announced the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) World Finals 8 times, the College National Finals 8 times, and five different PRCA Circuit Finals rodeos including the Badlands, Montana, Mountain States and Great Lakes circuit and the Ram National Circuit Finals Rodeo, for a combined 23 appearances! Amber is a past Miss Rodeo Montana and runner-up to Miss Rodeo America. Amber attended and graduated from Montana State University where she was member MSU Womens College Rodeo Team and earned a National Championship!

In 2019, Silver Creek Rodeo Company had 18 different barebacks, saddle broncs and bulls selected for the PRCA Prairie Circuit Finals Rodeo in Duncan, Oklahoma! In the first go-round, half of the total available prize money in the rough stock events was won on Silver Creek livestock! At the 2019 United Rodeo Association (URA) Year-End Finals, Silver Creek Rodeo Company provided 11 total barebacks, saddle broncs and bulls and received the following honors: Bareback Horse of the Year; Bucking Bull of the Finals; Reserve Saddle Bronc of the Finals; and URA Rodeo of the Year (Osceola, Missouri). Silver Creek Rodeo Company had 3 bulls featured at the 2019 National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas!

Although the 2020 rodeo season was decimated by COVID-19, Silver Creek Rodeo Company was able to produce 2 of it’s scheduled events and also provided livestock once again to the PRCA Prairie Circuit Finals rodeo! In the bareback riding, Garrett Shadbolt won the first round on Silver Creek’s #X1 My Hero. In the saddle bronc riding, Tyrel Larsen and Clint Lindenfield both split 2/3 place on Silver Creek’s #013X Roller Coaster and #88 Birthday Suit. And Silver Creek’s #7 Plastic Fantastic was the highest marked saddle bronc horse of the round with a 45.5 point judge’s score. But maybe the most exciting news in 2020 was Silver Creek Rodeo Company’s collaboration with the Rockin B Rodeo Company owned by Brady Burningham from Utah.

Again in 2021, Silver Creek had 16 animals featured at the Prairie Circuit Finals rodeo and had the highest marked bareback horse with 203 Interstate Daydream along with cowboys winning and placing in the money in two go-rounds of competition. Silver Creek also was selected to provide livestock to the 2022 Missouri Rodeo Cowboys Association Finals and earned Saddle Bronc of the Year with #013X Roller Coaster and high marked Bareback of the Finals with #254 Got A Dollar!

In the last four years, Silver Creek Rodeo’s bucking horse inventory has doubled in size! Randy and Amber continue to add key elements to their rodeo company, making it one of the most recognized stock contracting firms and rodeo production company in the United States!

Rodeo Announcer Chris Pyle

This year’s Tarkio Rodeo announcer is professional rodeo/bull riding announcer Chris Pyle. Chris has been involved in rodeo and bull riding for most of his life. His grandfather took him to his first rodeo as an 11-year-old and after entering to compete in the junior bareback and bull riding, he was hooked. From there, Chris went on to claim three Missouri State High School bull riding championships. The early success allowed Chris to earn a scholarship to compete on a college team to further his education and continue to pursue his love of bull riding.

Many people consider bull riding the most dangerous sport in the world. Chris was not exempt from this danger. After 15 years of riding, reaching the professional level, it was the injuries that finally took a toll. While recovering from one injury that required surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff a friend asked him to step in and announce a bull riding event. Following that night, Chris realized this was a perfect way to be involved in a sport that he loved and decided he would continue to ride and develop his announcing skills. With time the focus shifted to announcing. Since then Chris has been blessed with numerous Finals Announcer and Announcer of the Year awards and he is grateful for every event.

Rodeo Queen Melissa Austin

This year’s Tarkio Rodeo queen is 2022 Miss Iowa Rodeo Cowboys Association Queen Melissa Austin. Melissa is the daughter of Susan Bailey and Shane Austin. She graduated from Southwestern Community College with a degree in Agriculture Production in her hometown of Creston, Iowa. Melissa has a passion for rodeo and the western way of life and enjoys sharing and educating others about these passions as well as being a role model. Next to spending time with family, being on the back of a horse in the rodeo arena is one of her favorite places to be.

Rodeo Clown Hollywood Harris

Another special entertainer of the night will be rodeo clown Hollywood Harris. “Behind the painted face and rag tag clothes of Hollywood Harris lies a Texas native, Clifton Harris. Harris always dreamed of being a rodeo clown. ‘I was born into the livestock business and grew up around rodeo,’ says Harris. He competed for a while, but he was more suited for comedy and clowning was a natural progression. As a child, Harris was fascinated by two Texas clowns, Dan and Billy Willis. He spent months studying the work of master rodeo clowns, including veterans Quail Dobbs, Lecile Harris [no kin], and John Gilstrap. Harris became hooked on the comedic skills of Don Knotts [Barney Fife on the Andy Griffith Show], Red Skelton and the Three Stooges. Physical comedy was always a personal favorite and performers like Steve Martin, Tim Conway and Jim Carrey have been role models.

Harris is regarded as one of the most innovative clowns in rodeo, since his start in 1984. He has been chosen to perform at International Finals Rodeos, both as Comedy Act and Barrel Clown. Harris won a record 6 events at the IFR Contract Act Show in Oklahoma City including Comedy Act, Dress Act, and the Barrel Man Competition! After his move to the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, the Professional Bull Riders Inc. [PBR] embraced Harris’s brand of comedy and, more importantly, his ability to protect the riders. The Tuff Hedeman Bull Riding Challenge in Fort Worth was his first Bud Light Cup Event, followed by the PBR Finals in Las Vegas, the Laughlin Series Finals, and many Bud Light Cup Invitationals.

Harris prides himself on keeping his act fresh and original. His popular cast of characters includes: Quick Draw McGraw [a mechanical outlaw that matches wits with Hollywood] and Dino the Rope-a-Saurus, which features him astride a 6 foot tall inactable dinosaur that is as difficult to get into the roping box as many of the high strung horses of the calf ropers. Harris loves magic and is an accomplished Illusionist and Sleight-of-Hand artist. One of his most acclaimed acts is an illusion called “Hollywood Houdini” [The Metamorphisis] … Hollywood magically changes places with an assistant who is locked in a box. Harris knows that what keeps him in tune with the younger crowd is that he is still a kid himself. Rodeo is the reason the kids come . . . but without Hollywood, the experience wouldn’t be the same.”

Broken Spoke Clydesdales

Broken Spoke Clydesdales is a family-owned, hitch and breeding farm in Winfield, Kansas. They purchased their first team in October of 2011 and normally raise two or three foals per year.

Mark and Pennie DeCoudres, their children and their spouses, and grandchildren all take part in raising and showing the horses at shows and other events all over the country.

Broken Spoke Clydesdales have been to the American Six Horse Hitch Classic Series finals twice. They have exhibited at the National Western Stock Show in Denver, Colorado, for the last five years and will be there in 2022. They have attended the Ram Circuit Finals in Kissimmee, Florida, the world’s oldest rodeo – the Prescott, Arizona, and the Richest Wildest Rodeo in West Reno, Nevada. They have also been shown on the Cowboy Channel performing their routines at rodeos.

Each horse is driven separately. There is a line from each horse that is laced between each finger of the driver with approximately 45 pounds for pressure from each line. Shoes they wear weigh approximately four pounds apiece. It takes a crew of five people approximately two and one-half hours to roll their manes and tails, harness them and hook them to the wagon. The hitch wagon they are pulling weighs around 5,000 pounds. Each horse can pull three times their weight. They eat approximately 40 to 50 pounds of hay and 15 pounds of grain and drink 30 to 40 gallons of water each day. They are 18 hands tall and weigh around a ton apiece.

This year, there will be a few extra horses tagging along. Divinity, the blackfooted lead mare, will have BSC Polished Pearl, a filly born February 8th. Forest, a swing mare, will have BSC Lightning Strike’s Wildfire, born March 31st. Bridget, swing mare, will have BSC Cricket, born March 14. The geldings traveling are wheel horses Jackson and Brock. They are the biggest and most powerful horses because they are the ones that pull most of the load. Brodie, a swing horse raised on the farm, and Diesel, one of the motors in the lead, will also be on the hitch. Some of the things the Broken Spoke Clydesdales perform include a nice trot, a figure 8 pattern, and a spin-the-top.

Two County Dusters Drill Team

The Two County Dusters Drill Team is a group of kids on horseback who work all summer long with their horses to learn the routine. They perform at the Tarkio Rodeo, Tabor Picnic, Page County Fair, Sidney Rodeo, and the Iowa Horse Fair. These riders can start as young as the 4th grade and can participate the summer after they graduate high school. Their performance is a tribute to America.

Derek Stoner Music

Since recently retiring from the 5th special forces group, Derek Stoner of Kentucky (formerly of Craig, Missouri) released his freshman album “Break the Chain” and is currently promoting the release throughout the south, heartland, and east coast. Derek’s flavor of country/southern rock has yielded booking upon booking in recent months. Momentum is growing for the Derek Stoner Music brand, especially amongst veterans and veteran oriented organizations. Derek’s message through music is also profoundly veteran focused, wherein the goal for each show, song, and performance is not only to bring awareness to veterans in need, but to facilitate leading the veteran into capable and willing hands.

BICYCLE RODEO

The Atchison County Health Department, with assistance from the Tarkio Police Department, is sponsoring a Bicycle Rodeo Saturday, June 11, from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the Farmers State Bank parking lot on Main Street in Tarkio. Children are invited to bring their bicycles and take part in a bike check, where their brakes, tires, handlebars, chains, etc. will be checked, and an obstacle course, where they will learn proper hand signals and bicycle rules of the road. A free helmet will be given to each child who participates.

FUZZY’S RODEO RIDE

Joy and Kenny “Fuzzy” Clapp are once again hosting their Rodeo Ride. Riders will meet at the Clapps’ home northeast of Tarkio (15798 R Ave., Tarkio). Around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, June 11, everyone will ride their horses and mules or wagons to the Tarkio Rodeo grounds. The Clapps will furnish lunch. The riders will take part in the parade and then ride back to the Clapps’ home for a potluck supper. There is plenty of room on the property for camping for those who want to come Friday evening and stay Saturday night. All riders and wagons are welcome.

CAR SHOW

The SloRollers Car Club and Tarkio Chamber of Commerce are once again sponsoring the Doug Summa Memorial Car Show. It will be held in Niedermeyer Park in Tarkio Saturday, June 11. Registration for vehicles will begin at 9:00 a.m. and continue through 12:00 noon and the judging will follow. The Tarkio Rodeo Parade will begin at 1:00 p.m. and each car show participant will be directed to a line-up position. Trophies for the car show will be presented at the conclusion of the parade in Niedermeyer Park.

LIONS CLUB BBQ

The Tarkio Lions Club will hold a barbecue in the shelter house at Niedermeyer Park from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Free will donations will be accepted.

TARKIO RODEO PARADE

The Tarkio Rodeo Parade will take place on Saturday, June 11, at 1:00 p.m. on Main Street in Tarkio. Everyone is invited to take part – join in the fun or watch! Those wishing to join the parade may register at the line-up, 9th and Main. For more information, call Rhonda Riley at 660-623-4938.