The Fairfax R-3 Board of Education met May 19, 2022. Board president Jon Graves called the meeting to order at 6:30 p.m. Those in attendance were board members Jon Graves, Chance Clement, Crystal Woodring, Miles Smith, Sam O’Riley, and Theresa Larson (via Zoom); Superintendent Jeremy Burright; Principal Dustin Barnes; and Board Secretary/Treasurer Karen Burke. Brett Johnson was absent.

A donation from Delta Kappa Gamma, Chapter Beta Zeta was given in the amount of $500 to be evenly divided between music and visual arts. Miles Smith made a motion to accept the donation and the motion was seconded and approved.

The cost for a retractable flag will be $5,875 plus shipping and installation. Kiwanis will fund the entire purchase with memorial funds from Betty Wennihan, Doyne Swan, and Jack Kruse. Sam O’Riley made a motion to accept the donation of the installation of a retractable flag for our main gym from Fairfax Kiwanis and the motion was seconded and approved

Sam O’Riley made a motion to accept the gift of $50.00 to our high school math teacher in memory of Richard Logerwell, from the Fairfax R-3 Class of 1966. Crystal Woodring seconded the motion and the motion was seconded and approved. The donation in the amount of $50 was given to the math teacher to spend on her classroom.

Consent Agenda

• Review of minutes of April 19, 2022, Reorganization, Regular, and Executive Sessions. R0411

• Financial Report R3160

20-21 Year

• Expenses April 21: $145,680

• Revenue April 21: $118,412

21-22 Year

• Expenses April 22: $161,615

• Revenue April 22: $78,000

5.2.B. Monthly Budget Comparison

Approximately 72.71% of the budgeted expenses has been spent.

YTD Revenue: $2,177,387

YTD Expenses: $1,795,894

5.2.C. Fund Balance Report

21-22: $1,830,954

20-21:$1,761,912

• Payment of Bills: The monthly bills in the amount of $96,606.11 were reviewed and approved for payment.

• Special Report: Food Service Costs:

• 21-22 $51,719.30

• 20-21 $48,587

Superintendent’s Report

• Facilities: Asbestos removal July 5-15. The building will more than likely be closed down during this time. While the company is here, the district will get a bid to have the new gym, school entrance tile replaced as well.

• There has only been one bid for the asphalt. The board will push this out again as it would like to hold off a bit on this to ensure the drainage issue is fixed first.

• Water in the girls’ locker room has slowed down. There is a small amount of water still coming in from underneath the lockers from the outside.

• Transportation: Increase in state aid from $7,800 to $19,000 if fully funded. The Governor still needs to sign.

• CSIP Date: May 26. Everyone needs to attend. Reschedule for a sure date barring emergency. July Board Meeting with work session prior? Updates will be given in June.

• CO-OP: Need to decide on board members. Board vote in June to coincide with Tarkio.

• Superintendent’s Spotlight: Mrs. Daugherty was unable to attend tonight. The board would like for her to be present at the September board meeting.

Principal’s Report

• General Information: Elementary Field Day was held on April 29. The morning activities were held in the gym due to the weather. Thanks to Ms. Hagey for organizing the event this year!

• Music Program: The Wednesday, May 11, K-12 Program was outstanding.

• Academic Banquet: Tuesday, May 10 – Special thanks to Mrs. Peters for organizing the event.

• Graduation: Sunday, May 15, at 1:00 p.m. – Thanks to everyone who helped make this a wonderful event!

• MAP and EOC testing finished up well. The district is getting some EOC scores back and will get MAP testing scores back in the fall.

• Textbook and Consumable Requests are being finalized and will be ready for ordering in June/July for next year’s budget

• Grade reports are being sent home the week of May 16.

• Final end-of-the-year reports and DESE CORE Data are being finished.

• School Registration has been set for August 8.

Academic Reporting/

Summer Training

• Elementary end-of-the-year reading results – To be added.

• Summer Teacher Professional Development Trainings

• CPI training: Members of the Crisis Intervention Team have their yearly training at Craig on May 19th. Individuals are required to go through a full day initial training and then a yearly half day refresher.

• LETRS Training: A training through NWRPDC – This training deals with the science of reading and determining why students have reading and comprehension issues and how to work with those students. It is not a “program,” but a scientific reasoning behind reading issues. The district has had 4 teachers apply for a scholarship to the training that starts this summer. Two teachers, Melanie Lucas and Crystal Scheiffer, were awarded scholarships for the first round and two more teachers are waiting to hear if they receive scholarships on the second round of cuts.

• Jennifer Blakeman is taking Project Lead the Way lead teacher training this summer. Whitney Schebaum was the lead teacher and staff trainer. Since Whitney was trained within the last three years, Jennifer can be trained online for no cost to the district to take Whitney’s place.

• Really Great Reading: Loryanne Daugherty, Crystal Schieffer and Kristen Rogers will be participating in Really Great Reading Training over the summer.

Athletic Information

• State Track starts Friday May 20.

• Baseball District Update: The East Atchison Wolves are playing on Monday, May 16, at Maysville.

• Joanna Burke came to the school on May 12 and conducted physicals with students who needed them. Information was sent home with all athletes regarding if they need a new physical or if they just need new annual information.

• Summer camps and competitions have been set and are ready to go!

• Fall sports practices for high school will start on August 8. Junior high practices will begin August 15.

The board voted to approve the agenda as presented.

• Curriculum Purchases: Wonders ELA – This is for the consumables, subscriptions, teachers resources. This will be paid with ESSER III money for learning acceleration. Theresa Larson made a motion to approve the purchase of Wonders ELA Curriculum resources for $17,045. Crystal Woodring seconded the motion and the motion passed.

• Lunch Price Changes: Increasing prices may be required anyway by DESE in order to stay in compliance with NSLP requirements. The district’s price offsets its cost, but does not cover the production cost. $3.30 was the most recent production cost. At this time, DESE has not produced the tool used to calculate the production cost of the meals. Sam O’Riley made a motion to increase all lunch prices by 10¢: adult lunch to $3.40, elementary lunch to $2.55, high school lunch to $2.70, and breakfast $1.60. Miles Smith seconded the motion and the motion passed.

• Handbook Changes: Mr. Barnes reviewed with the board the changes that are recommended for the handbooks. Crystal Woodring made a motion to approve the handbook changes as recommended. Miles Smith seconded the motion and the vote was 4 (yes) and 2 (no).

• Gym Floor Bid: An amount of $1,216.85 was submitted by Meyers Chemicals prior to solicitation. This is typical pricing and if approved would be onsite in late July. Miles Smith made a motion to approve Meyers Chemicals bid for gym floor refinishing at the cost of $1,216.85. Crystal Woodring seconded the motion and the motion passed.

• Solicit Bids for Custodial Supplies: The district will most likely look at Meyers, Pur-O-Zone, and Hillyards. Sam O’Riley made a motion to allow the solicitation of bids for custodial supplies. Theresa Larson seconded the motion and the motion passed.

• Fund Transfer: A transfer is not needed at this time. The board will present this again at the June meeting to close out the fiscal year budget.

• Falls City Mercantile Payment May 2022: This should be the last payment this year for food. Sam O’Riley made a motion to approve the payment of $4,037.18 to FCM for food supplies. Chance Clement seconded the motion and the motion passed.

• Board Policy Updates 4120 and 4150: Board Policy 4120 allows for provisional hiring of personnel pending board approval and allows an individual to work with superintendent approval and 4150 updates the daily substitute pay rate and removes a line about check signing that is not needed. Sam O’Riley made a motion to approve the changes to Policies 4120 and 4150 as presented. Crystal Woodring seconded the motion and the motion passed.

• Teacher Minimum Salary Grant: Although there is a recommendation, it will be wisest to wait until DESE finalizes how they will handle these items at the state level. If the district chooses to participate, then it will have to apply and be awarded the grant. Hopefully, this will be done prior to the first payroll allocations in the new fiscal year (mid June).

• Teacher Career Ladder: The district will wait until DESE finalizes how they will handle these items at the state level.

• Memorandum of Understanding: Head Start – The district basically has two-way communication with Head Start regarding students in its residential area that need or may need special services. The district is required to provide special education services to any residential student who attends Head Start. Crystal Woodring made a motion to approve the Head Start MOU as presented. Theresa Larson seconded the motion and the motion passed.

• Milk Bids – AE is roughly five cents cheaper than the bid received from Hiland. AE and Hiland are the only two bids received. Sam O’Riley made a motion to approve Anderson Erickson as the district’s milk provider for 2022-23. Miles Smith seconded the motion and the motion passed.

• Summer Help-Floor Refinishing Position: This position is needed in order to complete floor refinishing in areas of the building not affected by new floor installation or covered by epoxy flooring. The other maintenance position will complete repair tasks. Elementary floors must be completed prior to July. Sam O’Riley made a motion to approve the expenditure of no more than $5,000 for floor refinishing summer help. Miles Smith seconded the motion and the motion passed.

• Northwest Mechanical Plumbing Payments: These payments are for heat system repairs done in the spring of 2022. Crystal Woodring made a motion to approve payment to Northwest Mechanical for heat system repairs in the amounts of $1,628 and $3,454. Chance Clement seconded the motion and the vote passed.

• HUDL Payment: Allows coach access and all facilities. Split total cost in EA Athletics – Crystal Woodring made a motion to approve a three-year contract with HUDL for athletic video services. Miles Smith seconded the motion and the motion passed.

• Tech and Curricular Licenses: These items will be paid out of the 2022-23 budget and are for direct use in the classroom. Sam O’Riley made a motion to approve purchase of tech and curricular licenses as presented for the total cost of $15,599.41. Crystal Woodring seconded the motion and the motion passed.

• COVID Plan Feedback: No recommendations for any changes. No feedback was given.

• The next regular board meeting will be held June 16, 2022, at 6:30 p.m.

The meeting adjourned at 8:31 p.m.