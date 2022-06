The Tarkio Avalanche has FREE Tarkio Jr. High and High School sports’ uniforms and awards that the school no longer wants. Stop by 521 Main Street in Tarkio from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to pick out what you want. No calls please. If you can’t make it down, please send a friend or relative to look through the items. Also, things are going VERY fast, so what you see pictured may not still be available.