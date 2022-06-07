The following real estate transfers were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Warranty Deed: Filed May 27, 2022, by Truck Wash America, LLC, to American Disposal and Recycling, Inc. for land in Section 32, Township 65, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Beneficiary Deed: Filed May 27, 2022, by Britt Harmon to Britt Harmon Trust for land in Sections 26 and 29, Township 65, Range 41; Sections 3, 11, 14, and 23, Township 64, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri; and Lots 1, 2 and 12, Block 1, Bischof’s First Addition, Rock Port, Missouri.

Quit Claim: Filed May 27, 2022, by Natalie Harmon to Britt Harmon for land in Section 26, Township 65, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.