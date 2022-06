The following marriage licenses were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Richard Hughes, 74, and Brenda Hughes, 61, both of Rock Port, Missouri, were married May 24, 2022, in Rock Port, Missouri, by Shawn Minter, Officiant. Filed June 1, 2022.

Ryan White, 36, and Josie Simmons, 40, both of Tarkio, Missouri, were married May 29, 2022, in Maryville, Missouri, by Koda Hardisty.