Jaycee Graves from Fairfax, Missouri, a student at MU, is interning with the Missouri Soybean Association. (Submitted photo)

The Missouri Soybean Association (MSA) and Missouri Soybean Merchandising Council (MSMC) welcome three interns for the summer of 2022, Jaycee Graves, Lucy Schnitker, and Sydney Stundebeck. Jaycee Graves is from Atchison County, Missouri.

Jaycee is serving as one of the policy and producer outreach interns for the 2022 internship experience. She is a junior at MU studying agricultural education with a communication and leadership emphasis. Jaycee is originally from Fairfax, where she grew up on her family’s row crop and beef cattle farm. Graves has worked at the Mizzou Meat Market for two years, learning more about the food industry.

“I was interested in an internship with Missouri Soybeans because I knew this established organization would help me grow as an agriculturalist,” said Graves.

The students represent a range of work experience and agricultural backgrounds, all hailing from the University of Missouri – Columbia. “We look forward to having our interns join us for the summer, assisting us in further serving the Missouri soybean farmer,” said Gary Wheeler, Missouri Soybeans CEO and executive director. “Missouri Soybeans is always proud to host students for the summer, providing them with hands-on work experience and encouraging more next-generation agriculturalists to get involved in the soybean industry.”

The Missouri Soybean Association is a statewide membership organization working to increase the profitability of Missouri soybean farmers through advocacy and education efforts across the state. The Missouri Soybean Merchandising Council is a statewide, farmer-led organization focused on improving opportunities for Missouri soybean farmers through a combination of research, outreach, education and market development efforts through the soybean checkoff. To learn more, explore mosoy.org.