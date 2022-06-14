This Father’s Day, families will gather to thank dads for all they do. Gifts often are part of Father’s Day celebrations, and here’s a list of gift ideas for dads with various interests.

Sports Dad: Tap into your father’s love of sports. Baseball and soccer are played during warm months, so tickets to a game is something dads and their children can do together.

Outdoorsman Dad: If your dad is most at home with a fishing pole and tackle box or hiding in a tree stand during hunting season, then gifts that cater to his love of the great outdoors are perfect. Insulated thermoses, waterproof bags for storing phones or wallets, multitools, backpacks, and hiking boots make great gifts.

Techy Dad: Does the idea of the latest “smart” offering get your father all revved up? Purchase gifts that cater to his love of gadgets.

Practical Dad: Some fathers don’t want flashy gifts, instead preferring ones that can be used everyday. Think about a new paper shredder or identity block roller stamp to keep sensitive information safe. If Dad takes long road trips, then he might be able to use a car visor extender or a smartphone holder. Shelving, racks or storage straps for the garage also may put a smile on Dad’s face.

This year, make Father’s Day a smash hit with gifts that cater to Dad’s interests.