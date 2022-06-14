Rachel Meyer was one of several employees who represented FSB as the Tarkio Rodeo Parade Grand Marshal.

Lynn Adams tosses candy to the kids in the Tarkio Rodeo Parade Saturday, June 11, 2022. As an employee, Lynn was one of the representatives of Farmers State Bank in the parade. FSB was the Parade Grand Marshal.

The Tarkio Rodeo Board recognized Farmers State Bank for 28 years of supporting the Tarkio Rodeo. Pictured, from left to right, are: Jeff Riley, board member, FSB employees Karly Umbarger and Teresa Shaw, and Ronald Thomson, board member.

As the Grand Marshal of the 2022 Tarkio Rodeo Parade, Farmers State Bank (FSB) takes pride in its long-standing sponsorship of the Tarkio Rodeo and the opportunity it provides to bring our local communities together for two days of action-packed rodeo events!

Farmers State Bank acquired the former Farmers and Valley Bank in 1996 and started its annual sponsorship of the Tarkio Rodeo Association, then continued the sponsorship after merging Farmers and Valley Bank into FSB in 1999.

FSB proudly recognizes its local staff for their involvement in community activities and organizations: Tarkio and Fairfax Branch Manager Craig Livengood (March 1996); Tarkio employees Melanie Riley (June 2008), Karly Umbarger (June 2021), and Rachel Meyer (September 2021); and Fairfax employees Marilyn Reed (October 1992), Teresa Shaw (July 1995), and Lynn Adams (March 2022).

FSB was honored to be the Grand Marshal of the 2022 Tarkio Rodeo Parade and honored to carry on the proud tradition of rodeo sponsorship.