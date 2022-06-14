Few things embody a summertime vibe better than a day spent soaking up the sun and enjoying a warm breeze in the great outdoors. Warm weather and generally dry conditions are one reason why summer is so popular among vacationers. Even individuals who can’t get away on vacation this summer can still look to the weekend as a great time to hit the road or the friendly skies for weekend getaways.

Convenience and proximity are two selling points when choosing weekend getaway destinations. The following are some weekend getaway ideas that are tailor-made for summer fun.

• Take yourself out to the ballgame. The pandemic forced millions of baseball fans to stay home as their favorite team battled it out on the diamond. No fans were allowed during the shortened 2020 season, and the 2021 season began with many teams allowing only limited attendance. Some fans might not have felt comfortable returning to packed stadiums last summer. Now that attendance restrictions have been lifted, what better way to enjoy America’s pastime than in person? Take a weekend to follow your favorite team on the road or visit a stadium you’ve never been to. Many ballparks are now surrounded by great restaurants and five-star hotels, making a ballpark trip an ideal way to experience a new city in style.

• Make it a water-based weekend. No matter where you live, a body of water is no doubt nearby. Though the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration indicates that roughly 40 percent of the United States population lives in a coastal region, oceans aren’t the only places to find some sand and enjoy a warm summer breeze. Lakes and rivers are great places to relax, and getaway seekers can utilize sites like Airbnb and Vrbo to find short-term waterfront rentals.

• Soak up the city lights. Big cities tend to clear out on summer weekends, which can make this an ideal time to visit. City visitors won’t have to contend with the sizable crowds that descend on metropolises in winter, when indoor entertainment is in high demand. That means savvy travelers also may find discounts on live theater and local concerts. It also won’t be as difficult to book reservations at the latest culinary hotspots, particularly for travelers who book early.

• Hit the slopes (seriously). Skiing might be the furthest thing on people’s minds in summer. However, skiing hotspots can make for the ideal summer getaways for individuals looking for a quiet respite from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Instead of traversing slopes on skis, visitors can hike their way through the mountains before retiring to their resort for a more laid back evening of relaxation.

There’s no wrong way to get away. Summer travelers who don’t have much time to escape can look to some unique weekend getaway ideas and enjoy a relaxing taste of something new.