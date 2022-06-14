A tree demolished Jeromey Moore’s camper during the storm on Wednesday, June 8. Fortunately, Jeromey was able to escape without serious injury.

Stanton Drive lost several areas of asphalt patches due to the storm on Wednesday, June 8. City of Rock Port street employees worked to clean up the debris.

Blue Jay Stadium was under water once again from water backed up in Rock Creek.

The City of Rock Port crew had some long hours following the storm that took out power for most of the night on Wednesday June 8, 2022.