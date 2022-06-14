28th Annual Tarkio Rodeo

The bulls put on a show this year as they went undefeated.

Colt Eck of Redfield, Kansas, was the big winner in the Bareback. The judge gets a good look as Colt’s bronc takes him for a ride.

Horses and riders enter the arena for the opening ceremonies of the 28th annual Tarkio Rodeo.

Mason Appleton, Chelsea, Oklahoma, was the big winner in the tie down event.

Ethan Riley, Tarkio Rodeo board member, presented a bouquet of flowers to Lilly Genter from Glidden, Iowa, on Friday night. Lilly is a member of the Top Rail Saddle Club Rodeo.

Clay Clayman gets the job done in the Steer Wrestling division.

Riders with the Two County Dusters included Czandrya Morgan, left, the granddaughter of Dick and Billie Morgan, Rock Port, and Danika Agnew, right, daughter of Heather Howell, Coin, Iowa, and Jeff and Paige Agnew, Tarkio.

Local cowboy Linkin Murry gave it a shot in the bull riding, but it wasn’t Linkin’s night.

Danika Agnew rounds the last barrel and heads for home.

Every ounce of strength is required to stay on the backs of the broncs that the Silver Creek stock contractor brought in.

Mark DeCoudres, owner and driver of the Broken Spoke Clydesdales, moves his team around the arena, showing off their abilities. Riding shotgun is Randy Schmutz, the owner of Silver Creek Rodeo Company, the stock contractor for the Tarkio Rodeo.

Hollywood Harris had his own form of calf tie down. He just used bovine hypnosis.

Hollywood Harris and his dog entertained the crowd as he danced and wove around the arena.

Tristan Ray helped move the sheep into the chutes for the mutton bustin’.

Lane Epperson from Knob Noster, Missouri, had a good start to his ride.

Dalton Rumley slides down the steer’s back for a good run.

Cade Gibson, one of the bullfighters, darts in front of the bull trying to distract him to give the rider enough time to get up and out of the arena.

Danni Clover from Clifton Hill, Missouri, had a great run. Danni is one of the top breakaway ropers in the country.

The Two County Dusters put on a show for the crowd.

Friday night was a great evening for a rodeo and the crowd paid its respects to the many veterans who were among them before the singing of the national anthem by Crystal Woodring.

Rhett Murphy has a good grip as he comes out of the chute.

Winners of Friday night’s Mutton Bustin’ competition at the Tarkio Rodeo were, from left to right, along with little clown Piper VanSickle, Rhett Murphy and Molli Kemel (tied for 2nd), and Peyton Hailey (1st place). They received rodeo t-shirts for winning. (Breanna VanSickle photo)

Winners of Saturday night’s Mutton Bustin’ competition at the Tarkio Rodeo were, from left to right, Tinsley Salmond (3rd place), Oaklee Smith (2nd place), and Wyatt Brown (1st place). They received rodeo shirts as prizes. (Breanna VanSickle photo)

Derek Stoner put on a great show following the main events on Friday night.

Bicycle Rodeo

The Atchison County Health Department, with assistance from the Tarkio Police Department and Atchison County Sheriff’s Office, held a Bicycle Rodeo Saturday morning, June 11, 2022, in the Farmers State Bank parking lot in Tarkio. Pictured registering are Breanna VanSickle and Piper VanSickle, with assistance from Health Department Administrator Julie Livengood.

Declan Vogler steers his bicycle around a cone in the Bicycle Rodeo’s obstacle course. The youth participants not only had their bicycles checked for any safety flaws, but they also learned hand signals and practiced riding around obstacles.

Killian Vogler gets fitted for a new, free helmet, provided by the Atchison County Health Department during their Bicycle Rodeo event Saturday, June 11, in Tarkio.

Doug Summa Memorial Car Show and Lions Club BBQ

The Heartland Riders of the Christian Motorcyclists Association had a booth set up at the Doug Summa Memorial Car Show at Niedermeyer Park Saturday, June 11, 2022. Pictured are, from left to right, CMA members Marshall Kaplan, James Elder, Gary Peregrine, Linda Peregrine, Yoly Ackerman, and Annette Kaplan.

Walking around the park during the car show is like taking a step back in time, especially when viewing cars like this one, Kenneth Thompson’s 1956 Mercury, which was named the “Best Ford.”

This 1965 Ford Mustang Fastback, with a gorgeous interior, as well as exterior, owned by Delaine Resh, was named “Best of Show.”

Michael Swanson’s 1952 Chevy was named “Best Chevy.”

The “Best Mopar” prize at the Doug Summa Memorial Car Show went to Jerry Millikan and his 1939 Dodge.

The Slo Rollers and Tarkio Chamber of Commerce sponsor the Doug Summa Memorial Car Show, with trophies being presented to a variety of vehicles each year. Bob McCoy’s 1929 Ford Model A was named “Best Rat Rod.”

Over 30 cars, trucks, SUVs, vans, motorcycles, and even a souped-up mower from the tri-state area were on display at the car show.

Marshall Kaplan’s 2014 Triumph Scrambler was one of the motorcycles on display at the Doug Summa Memorial Car Show.

Todd Bain’s Camaro from the seventies had the “Best Paint Job.”

Carroll and Carolyn Jones visit with Jesse and Donna Payne while taking a look at the Paynes’ 1953 Ford pickup that was entered in the car show.

Jim and Shirley Hannah of rural Tarkio own this beauty.

Pictured is Bud and Kay Harger’s 1993 Chevy S-10 pickup.

Lions Club members Kim Herrick, Steve Klute, and Craig Martin serve up delicious food to Doug Summa Memorial Car Show attendees Saturday, June 11, at Niedermeyer Park in Tarkio.

Fuzzy’s Rodeo Ride

Fuzzy (Kenny Clapp) leads his entourage of Rodeo Riders from his residence in rural Tarkio to town Saturday morning, June 11, 2022. The participants ride in the Tarkio Rodeo Parade and then head back to the Clapps’ residence for a campout.

There were several covered wagons in Fuzzy’s Rodeo Ride this year, which gives you a small look at what it was like for travelers “back in the olden days” except for the new amenities such as rubber tires.

This group traveled well over 100 miles – from Chillicothe, Missouri – to take part in Fuzzy’s Rodeo Ride.

The Clapps have been hosting this rodeo ride for 17 years. People from all over the tri-state area attend, including a group from the Oxbow Club.

Stranger or friend, everyone who takes part in Fuzzy’s Rodeo Ride gives a wave as they travel on down the road.

The covered wagons provided nice shade for the riders as they made their trek to town.

Horses, ponies, and mules of all shapes and sizes and colors take part, too.

There’s no age limit for riders who want to participate in Fuzzy’s Rodeo Ride and it has become a family tradition for many.

This large mule was one of several which provided transportation for their riders to get to Tarkio from the Clapps.

Some riders adorn their horses in festive “outfits.”

Tarkio Rodeo Parade

The Tarkio Police Department leads the Tarkio Rodeo Parade down Main Street Saturday, June 11, 2022.

Members of the Allen-Schiffern American Legion and Sons of the American Legion Color Guard who participated in the Tarkio Rodeo Parade were Matthew Alsup, Brian Peterson, Tim Morehouse, and Chris Stevens.

East Atchison Cheerleaders Kendal Straub, Josie King, and Charlie Smith carried the Tarkio Rodeo banner in the parade.

These two rodeo queens were all smiles after seeing and hearing the excited reaction of a tiny tot paradegoer seeing the horse.

Crystal Woodring hands out campaign material for Alan Bennett, who is running for State Representative.

The love for horseback riding is a family tradition being passed down from Damond Wennihan to son, Roper.

Clark Wood donned his cowboy hat for the Tarkio Rodeo Parade.

A rider carries the POW-MIA flag in the Tarkio Rodeo Parade.

Michael Vance cruises down Main Street on his tractor in the Tarkio Rodeo Parade.

Danika Agnew, Heather Howell, and Hannah Brown ride their horses in the Tarkio Rodeo Parade. Danika is also a member of the Two County Dusters, who performed in the rodeo both nights.

Tarkio Park Board members Ashlee Driskell and Summer Reeves, with help from candy thrower Leevi Driskell, rode in the parade to promote the 2022 Friendship Day September 24.

Hayden and Kaylee McAdams ride in the back of their dad’s 1998 GMC Sonoma that he had entered in the Doug Summa Memorial Car Show.

Chase Mizera’s 2019 Toyota 4Runner was the vehicle having driven the farthest to attend the Doug Summa Memorial Car Show. He also drove it in the Tarkio Rodeo Parade.

Tarkio Rodeo’s clown Hollywood Harris drives his mini truck in the rodeo parade.

The Fairfax Fire Department joined Tarkio and Westboro Fire Departments in participating in the Tarkio Rodeo Parade.

The Broken Spoke Clydesdales are loved by all.

Elf (aka Tarkio Alderman Jeff Agnew) made an appearance to promote Tarkio’s Lighted Christmas Parade December 17, 2022.

Melissa McAdams decked out her golf cart in doggy attire to advertise her Salty Paws dog grooming business.

The picture-perfect, memorable 2022 Tarkio Rodeo Parade comes to an end with Kent Ray and his grandson, Bo Peregrine, ending the parade on horseback.