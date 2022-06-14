The Westboro Wildcat Half Pints Baseball Team placed third in their bracket at a half pints tournament held this past weekend. Pictured are team members, from left to right: front row – Diesyl Slemp (holding the trophy), Myla Stone, Dallas Slemp, and Sage Sundermann; middle row – Lyzabeth Driskell, Owen Bruce, Jasper Navin, Bryar Wennihan, Linley Hogue, Cohen Lundquist, Holden Bruce, and Brady Richards; and Coaches Kevin Sundermann, James Navin, and Dusty Slemp. Not pictured are Coach Adam Rolf and JJ Rolf. (Sasha Bruce photo)