Help the Rock Port Chamber and the Rock Port Fire Department reach the goal of $7,000 by making a donation. You can take your donation to the Atchison County Mail, 300 S. Main, Rock Port, or mail it to: Rock Port Chamber, P.O. Box 134, Rock Port MO 64482. (Please make checks payable to Rock Port Chamber.)

Donations received as of June 21, 2022, include:

Jane Thompson – $50

Shirley Cook – $25

Edward Wilczek – $25

Craig & Lisa Corken – $25

Merle & Ruth Fox – $100

Mike & Fran Minter – $100

Gary & Jacque Gayle Gebhards – $25

Marilyn McMahon – $25

Tom Proudfit – $60

Pam Henderson – $50

Demian & Tawni Ellis – $25

David & Julia Shrader – $50

Bradley Engine Service – $25

Dan & Janette Stanton – $100

Rita Stevens – $25

Rachel Ottmann Photography – $100

Ryan & Rachel Ottmann – $100

Marvin Freeman – $25

Ron & Kay Deatz – $25

Burke & Sons Lumber Co. – $100

Clodfelter Insurance – $150

Sybert’s Body Shop – $100

Stephanie & Matt Dearmont – $25

Stephen & Tabitha Waigand – $50