Help the Rock Port Chamber and the Rock Port Fire Department reach the goal of $7,000 by making a donation. You can take your donation to the Atchison County Mail, 300 S. Main, Rock Port, or mail it to: Rock Port Chamber, P.O. Box 134, Rock Port MO 64482. (Please make checks payable to Rock Port Chamber.)
Donations received as of June 21, 2022, include:
Jane Thompson – $50
Shirley Cook – $25
Edward Wilczek – $25
Craig & Lisa Corken – $25
Merle & Ruth Fox – $100
Mike & Fran Minter – $100
Gary & Jacque Gayle Gebhards – $25
Marilyn McMahon – $25
Tom Proudfit – $60
Pam Henderson – $50
Demian & Tawni Ellis – $25
David & Julia Shrader – $50
Bradley Engine Service – $25
Dan & Janette Stanton – $100
Rita Stevens – $25
Rachel Ottmann Photography – $100
Ryan & Rachel Ottmann – $100
Marvin Freeman – $25
Ron & Kay Deatz – $25
Burke & Sons Lumber Co. – $100
Clodfelter Insurance – $150
Sybert’s Body Shop – $100
Stephanie & Matt Dearmont – $25
Stephen & Tabitha Waigand – $50