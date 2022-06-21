The Rock Port Chamber of Commerce and Rock Port Fire Department are still seeking donations for the annual fireworks display. Cash or checks may be made out to the Rock Port Chamber of Commerce and dropped off at the Atchison County Mail.

Stop by Tarkio Rehabilitation and Health Care Friday, June 24, for its Community Social and Fireworks Celebration starting at 5:00 p.m. Enjoy the fun, games, food, cake walk, and fireworks.

The last performances of Liberty Theatre’s production of Disney’s “Freaky Friday: A New Musical” will take place this weekend at 7:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 24 and 25, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 26.

Stay tuned for El Rey Papi’s Mexican Restaurant to open in the former Iguanas Baja location on Main Street in Rock Port. More information will be published as it becomes available.

