Over a year ago Marisa Hedlund, Fairfax R-3 guidance counselor, started working with the Fairfax 6th grade guidance class on the importance of making improvements to their community. The class decided to paint a mural on Main Street in Fairfax, and applied for a youth beautification grant through Atchison County Development. The mural turned into a much bigger project than expected and the class started searching for a muralist to paint it for them. Scott Rule, owner of Community Press, Inc. of Chillicothe, Missouri, is the artist. In addition to the grant from ACDC, the Fairfax Optimist Club, Fairfax Improvement Foundation, and the Fairfax Kiwanis Club all stepped in to make the project happen along with Bill, Chris, Don and Zac Smith, who allowed their building to be the canvas. (Marisa Hedlund photo)