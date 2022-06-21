Tarkio residents were cleaning up a mess Friday morning, June 17, 2022, after an overnight storm blew down trees, limbs, fences, etc. across town. This tree at 13th and Chestnut streets was struck by lightning and was still smoking several hours later. Thankfully, the part of the tree that fell missed the house and landed in the front yard. However, due to the precarious situation of the remaining portion of tree and it being in close proximity to electrical wires, 13th Street was temporarily closed from Chestnut to Elm streets until a crew could safely remove the damaged tree.

Pictured above is City of Tarkio Street Superintendent Jamie Quimby gathering up debris at the city’s dump pile.