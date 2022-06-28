Rock Port’s 4th of July Celebration in the Park will be held Monday, July 4. The list of activities includes:
Park Activity Schedule:
• 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. – Bounce Houses
• 9:30 a.m. – Ping Pong Drop
• 9:30 a.m. – Baby Show (Registration 8:30 – 9:15 a.m.,
ages 0 – 4 years old, $10 entry fee)
• 10:00 a.m. – Mr. and Ms. Firecracker
(Registration 10:00 – 10:30 a.m.,
5 years old, $10 entry fee)
• 5:00 p.m. – Betsy Bingo
• Fireworks Extravaganza will begin at dusk!
Adult Sporting Activities:
• 9:00 a.m. – Volleyball Tournament
• 3:00 p.m. – Young vs. Old Softball Tournament
Pool Activity Schedule:
• 10:00 a.m. – Open Swim
• 11:00 a.m. – Name That Tune
• 11:30 a.m. – Watermelon Relays
• 12:00 p.m. – Money Dive
• 12:30 p.m. – Water Bottle Find
• 1:00 p.m. – Diving Board Contest
• 1:30 p.m. – 4th of July Trivia
• 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. – Open Swim
Food & Drink
• 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. – Loretta’s Donuts
• 8:00 a.m. – Tropical Sno
• 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. – Groovy’s Grub
• 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. – Free Homemade Ice Cream
FIREWORKS FUND
The Rock Port Chamber and the Rock Port Fire Department have planned a great fireworks display. Donations can be taken to the Atchison County Mail, 300 S. Main, Rock Port, or mailed to: Rock Port Chamber P.O. Box 134, Rock Port MO 64482. (Please make checks payable to Rock Port Chamber.)
This year’s donors (as of Tuesday morning) include the following:
