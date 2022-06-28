Rock Port’s 4th of July Celebration in the Park will be held Monday, July 4. The list of activities includes:

Park Activity Schedule:

• 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. – Bounce Houses

• 9:30 a.m. – Ping Pong Drop

• 9:30 a.m. – Baby Show (Registration 8:30 – 9:15 a.m.,

ages 0 – 4 years old, $10 entry fee)

• 10:00 a.m. – Mr. and Ms. Firecracker

(Registration 10:00 – 10:30 a.m.,

5 years old, $10 entry fee)

• 5:00 p.m. – Betsy Bingo

• Fireworks Extravaganza will begin at dusk!

Adult Sporting Activities:

• 9:00 a.m. – Volleyball Tournament

• 3:00 p.m. – Young vs. Old Softball Tournament

Pool Activity Schedule:

• 10:00 a.m. – Open Swim

• 11:00 a.m. – Name That Tune

• 11:30 a.m. – Watermelon Relays

• 12:00 p.m. – Money Dive

• 12:30 p.m. – Water Bottle Find

• 1:00 p.m. – Diving Board Contest

• 1:30 p.m. – 4th of July Trivia

• 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. – Open Swim

Food & Drink

• 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. – Loretta’s Donuts

• 8:00 a.m. – Tropical Sno

• 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. – Groovy’s Grub

• 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. – Free Homemade Ice Cream

FIREWORKS FUND

The Rock Port Chamber and the Rock Port Fire Department have planned a great fireworks display. Donations can be taken to the Atchison County Mail, 300 S. Main, Rock Port, or mailed to: Rock Port Chamber P.O. Box 134, Rock Port MO 64482. (Please make checks payable to Rock Port Chamber.)

This year’s donors (as of Tuesday morning) include the following:

Jane Thompson – $50

Shirley Cook – $25

Edward Wilczek – $25

Craig & Lisa Corken – $25

Merle & Ruth Fox – $100

Mike & Fran Minter – $100

Gary & Jacque Gayle Gebhards – $25

Marilyn McMahon – $25

Tom Proudfit – $60

Pam Henderson – $50

Demian & Tawni Ellis – $25

David & Julia Shrader – $50

Bradley Engine Service – $25

Dan & Janette Stanton – $100

Rita Stevens – $25

Rachel Ottmann Photography – $100

Ryan & Rachel Ottmann – $100

Marvin Freeman – $25

Ron & Kay Deatz – $25

Burke & Sons Lumber Co. – $100

Clodfelter Insurance – $150

Sybert’s Body Shop – $100

Stephanie & Matt Dearmont – $25

Stephen & Tabitha Waigand – $50

Butch & Jane Lutz – $25

Keith & Phyllis Ottmann – $100

In Memory of Elva Bramble – $200

Gavilon – $500

American Recycling – $50

BK, Inc. – $50

John & Sue Umpleby – $100

Mark & Shelly Cofer – $25

Bud & Kay Harger – $100