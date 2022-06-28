The Atchison County Commission met Thursday, June 9, 2022. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby, and Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved for payment.

Month end department reports were reviewed and approved.

Nathan King, Senior Construction Inspector, and Lynn Anderson, Senior Material Inspector with MoDOT, were present to provide the following bridge summary report from the 2022 bridge inspection. They went over the details of the report, discussed BRO funding and provided a detailed manual with the report which will be on file in the Road and Bridge office.

Bridge Summary Report

Items noted on the Bridge Summary Report were as follows:

• Listing of structures that have been determined not to be replaced.

* 2080004 – bridge was closed on March 3, 2014. Extensions of the closure have been requested in the past. Burns & McDonnel reviewed in 2020 and provided replacement options of floodgates, concrete box culverts, tank cars, CMP’s, and aluminum box culvert with headwalls. Currently in 2022, Atchison County is not looking to place a bridge at this location in any near time frame.

• Listing of new or rehabilitated structures where information has not been previously submitted.

* 3270006 – bridge was built some time ago, but information had not been provided.

• Listing of bridges that were found to be improperly posted. There were none. (All missing or improper postings were corrected during the inspection cycle.)

• Listing of bridges that the condition rating for item 113 (Scour Condition) was lowered to a “3” or lower during this inspection cycle.

* 3570016, (Substructure, Channel, and Scour lowered to 3’s in 2022. Scour Action Plan (SAP) completed. Bracing of the south intermediate, welding of existing bracing needed, and protection of south intermediate is needed.)

* 3180009, FAR was completed as only about 4 feet of soil was above the void on the south of the east abutment. Work was completed removing the void and placing aggregate protection on both the east and west banks, preventing future erosion. FAR work completion took Channel, Scour, and Substructure ratings back to 5’s.

• Listing of bridges that a FAR has been issued.

* 3180009, FAR work was completed on April 20, 2022, report.

• Listing of bridges that the condition rating for item 113 (Scour Condition) and 60 (Substructure) was lowered to a “4” or lower during this inspection cycle.

* 0730031 (Additional pile exposure on north intermediate, and stream moving closer towards north intermediate)

* 1480002 (Substructure, Channel, and Scour lowered to 4’s. No protection behind fence on South bank, stream aiming for South of protection fence, and Piles are significantly exposed, leaning some, and not braced.)

* 2670001 (Substructure, Channel, and Scour lowered to 4’s. No protection for north intermediate. North Intermediate Substructure conditions notes: 2022, W-E 6.5, 5, 4.75, 1. west to east; 5.9, 3.5, and 1 feet under lateral on north intermediate 2020. Work comments: 2022-as stream is to north intermediate piling. as minor concern level, with only an additional 1.25 feet erosion making it to serious concern level. Beaver dam, near north intermediate, remove. Add large rip-rap to stream side of north intermediate, and protective rock to non-stream side of north intermediate. rock placement and beaver dam removal, will hopefully return stream to center of bridge).

* 3200000 (Erosion goes under tin, back 3-4 feet, along north abutment. Erosion goes upward under tin on north abutment and up 2 to 2.5 feet in 2022. Void is about 16 feet below roadway surface. Add protection and fill void, along north abutment.)

* 3690011 (Substructure, Channel, and Scour lowered to from 8-7-8’s to 4’s on all in 2022. This is because channel is nearing the south abutment. Bracing of piling needed, with allowed heights, and add protection to/for the south abutment.)

The commission approved a change of agent for Liberty National and signed the payroll deduction agreement.

There being no further business, the commission adjourned.