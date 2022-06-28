Harper Wood decorates a rainbow fish during summer reading at the Tarkio Library.

Stason Sundermann and Waylon Blackman paint an ocean scene during summer reading at the Tarkio Library. (Atchison County Library Facebook photos)

Tiffanie Gaines and Atchison County Children’s Librarian Otto Brandenburg assist the summer reading children in first and second grades with creating beautiful “stained-glass” jellyfish.

The Fairfax Library Summer Reading Program students, including Charlie White, Scout Smith, and Everlee Smith, made fish for their arts and crafts during the Tuesday, June 21, session.

The final session of the Atchison County Library’s 2022 Summer Reading Program will be Thursday, June 30. Youngsters ages five through the completion of fifth grade have enjoyed “Oceans of Possibilities” this summer at the Rock Port, Fairfax, and Tarkio libraries.

Tarkio

The Summer Reading Program fun at the Tarkio Library continued Tuesday, June 21, with discussions, crafts and reading of books discussing an “Ocean of Possibilities.” The 3- and 4-year-olds listened to volunteer Courtney Driskell read “How I Became A Pirate” by Melinda Long and “I’m The Best Artist In The Ocean” by Kevin Sherry. The little readers did a science experiment with vinegar and baking soda, made a fish mobile, and walked the plank! In the 5- and 6-year-old age group, volunteer Brooke Walton also shared “I’m The Best Artist In The Ocean” and also read “The Berenstain Bears’ Seashore Treasure” by Stan and Jan Berenstain. The children expressed their creative side and painted ocean and seashore scenes. Both groups were treated to dolphin cups and other prizes.

On June 23, volunteer Jayne Martin recapped last week’s meeting and then showed a video about what objects or environments animals live in in the ocean. The young readers drew artwork of those sea creatures and then discussed sea crabs. Jayne read the book “A House for Hermit Crab” by Erick Carle and the children decorated bookmarks while they checked out books.

Fairfax

At the Fairfax Summer Reading Program, Tuesday, June 21, the children were read “Shaun Loves Sharks” by Curtis Manley, “Shark in the Park” by Phil Roxbee Cox, and “Big Al” by Andrew Clements. All were shared by volunteer Sarah Osburn. Readers played an ocean memory game with cards made from ocean animals, drew and painted sharks (that Sarah will be putting their pictures into for next week), and ate ocean jello with gummi sharks.

The Fairfax attendees had a fun and mysterious time Thursday, June 23. Volunteer LeAnn Ohlensehlen led the group about mysteries of the seas. The group sorted through pictures to pick real sea creatures from make believe (or unconfirmed) monsters and discussed the origins of monster tales. They also discussed the Bermuda Triangle, its size, disappearances, and possible causes of unexplainable phenomena. The children made origami sea creatures and slime. They read excerpts from “The Mysteries of the Bermuda Triangle” by Jeff Belanger, “The Bermuda Triangle and Other Mysteries of Nature” by Edward F. Dolan, Jr. and “Sea Monsters” by Stephen Cumbaa. LeAnn began reading an adaptation of “Treasure Island” by Robert Louis Stevenson (children’s adaption by Chris Tait).

Rock Port

During Rock Port’s Summer Reading Program on June 21, pirates took center stage. In the 3- and 4-year-old age group, volunteer Elizabeth read “Shiver Me Letters” by June Sobel. The children also enjoyed “Shawn Loves Sharks” by Curtis Manley. Atchison County Library’s Children’s Librarian Otto Brandenberg used his best pirate voice on “A Pirate’s Guide to First Grade” by James Preller. The children cut out and decorated fish for beautiful art pieces. The 5- and 6-year-olds were joined by volunteer Amanda Vette. They were also treated to “A Pirate’s Guide…” Otto and Amanda continued with “Memoirs of a Goldfish” by Devin Scillian and “The Rainbow Fish” by Marcus Pfister. They also created fish artwork and built a foam boat that can float in the bathtub!

At Thursday’s Summer Reading Program, the library welcomed volunteers Tiffany Gaines, who led the children from grades 1 and 2, and Mackenzie Dougherty, who led the group from grades 3, 4, and 5. Tiffany started out the day by reading “Gentle Giant Octopus” by Karen Wallace, “Memoirs of a Goldfish” by Devin Scillian, “Squid & Octopus Friends For Always” by Tao Nyeu, “The Octopus Escapes” by Maile Meloy, and “Actual Size” by Steven Jenkins. The group created beautiful stain-glass effect jellyfish. Mackenzie shared the books “The Shark Book” by Steve Jenkins and “Shawn Loves Sharks” by Curtis Manley. They enjoyed a game of sea life trivia and then Mackenzie conducted an experiment with a bottle of water and a bottle of oil to demonstrate how sharks are able to swim or sink.