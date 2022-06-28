The following real estate transfers were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Warranty Deed: Filed June 17, 2022, by Stanley and Betty Harmon and Shirley and Walter Stevens to Stanley Harmon, Jr. for Lots 1 and 7, Block 2, Nuckolls and White’s, Rock Port, Missouri.

Beneficiary Deed: Filed June 22, 2022, by Scott Ray to Harold Ray for land in Section 8, Township 63, Range 39, Atchison County, Missouri.

Quit Claim Deed: Filed June 22, 2022, by Karli Leseberg to Brandon Leseberg for land in Section 31, Township 66, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed June 23, 2022, by Jake’s Carwash and Storage, Inc. to Betty McCall for Lots 1, 2, and 3, Block 7; Lot 1, Block 8, Meek’s Addition; 30 feet vacated Kansas Street between Block 6 and 7, Meek’s Addition; and Block 7 in Meek’s Addition, all in Rock Port, Missouri.

Beneficiary Deed: Filed June 23, 2022, by Betty McCall to Cheryl McCall for Lots 1, 2, and 3, Block 7; Lot 1, Block 8, Meek’s Addition; 30 feet vacated Kansas Street between Block 6 and 7, Meek’s Addition; and Block 7 in Meek’s Addition, all in Rock Port, Missouri.