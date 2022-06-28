A motorcyclist received serious injuries in a collision with a pickup Saturday, June 25, on Route O near Tarkio, Missouri. The wreck occurred three miles northeast of Tarkio at 12:00 noon when a 2008 Harley Davidson, driven by Joseph L. Rhoades, 41, of Mound City, Missouri, was heading southbound on Route O. As a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Daniel P. Beckman, 45, of Watson, Missouri, headed northbound, the Harley drove into the Silverado’s lane and the two hit. Rhoades was ejected from the motorcycle. The Harley came to rest on its side off the west side of Route O. The Silverado came to rest blocking the northbound lane of Route O.

Rhoades, who was not wearing a helmet, received serious injuries and was transported by Life-Net to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, Missouri. Beckman, who was wearing a seat belt, did not report any injuries. The Harley was totaled and towed from the scene by Double M Towing of Rock Port. The Silverado sustained extensive damage, but was driven from the scene. The accident was investigated by Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper C.J. Blue, who was assisted by Cpl. T.L. Shupe, Atchison County Sheriff’s Office, Atchison-Holt EMS, Tarkio Rural Fire Department, and Life-Net.