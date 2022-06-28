“Proper management of livestock and forage within a farming operation is key to profitability,” says Patrick Davis MU Extension Livestock Field Specialist. MU Extension ag field specialists are working together to hold the online MU Extension Forage and Livestock Hour on the second and fourth Thursdays in July at noon. MU Extension wants to provide education on current topics that will help farming operations be profitable and successful.

“Understanding and adapting to the weather is important to the productivity of farming operations,” says Davis. Therefore, at each of the July meetings Pat Guinan with MU Extension in the area of atmospheric sciences will provide a Missouri weather report.

“Properly managed silvopasture systems provide adequate forage and shade in the summer months for livestock as well as forest products that help maintain farming operation profitability,” says Davis. Ashley Conway-Anderson with the Center for Agroforestry at the University Missouri will discuss silvopasture systems in Missouri July 14.

“July is also the time to begin thinking about fall fertilization and planning your forage for fall and winter grazing,” says Davis. A panel of MU Extension Specialist in the area of plant science will discuss fall fertilization at the July 28 meeting.

“These meetings are also an opportunity to answer your questions related to your forage and livestock farming operation,” says Davis. If you have questions you can register in the forage and livestock section at https://ipm.missouri.edu/townhalls/. Upon registration your questions will be looked at by an MU Extension Ag Specialist and answered either by email, phone or during the next meeting. Upon registration you will receive a ZOOM link to enter the meeting.

“An alternate way to observe the meetings is via YouTube Live,” says Davis. Go to https://www.youtube.com/user/MUIPM during the scheduled time and you will be able to watch the meetings live. You can also view previous MU Extension Forage and Livestock Hour meetings at this site.

For more information or questions on these meetings visit the information website at https://extension.missouri.edu/events/mu-extension-forage-livestock-hour-1655393928, contact Davis at davismp@missouri.edu or your local MU Extension Ag Specialist.