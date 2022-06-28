The Rock Port Tourism Board met Thursday, May 19, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. Members present were Mike Farmer, Holly Huntley, Angela Mace, Raechel Schoonover, Jody VanSickle, and Madison Dick. Tami Lansdown joined at 6:10 pm. Member Kayti Hayes was absent. Regan Griffin was a visitor.

The meeting agenda was approved.

Regan Griffin was present to discuss plans for the Farmer’s Market and requested funds for advertising. Board members voted to approve $1,500 ($500 per session).

The minutes of the April 14, 2022, meeting and the April 2022 financials were approved.

There is still one open position on the Tourism Board. There have been no new applicants.

Gary has been mowing at the turbine site. Mike reported that the site looks great.

Madison reported on Crowd Spring. She will provide an update on the logo competition at the next meeting.

Mike will put an article in the paper about the city’s new website.

Tami reported the date for the quilt show is October 1 and will be held at the Memorial Building. She presented ideas for door prizes, raffles, etc. possibly donated by local businesses. The big raffle item will be a sewing machine. Tami and Madison have been productive in plans for this year’s event. The budget was discussed, and board members voted to approve a budget of $10,000 for advertising and expenses. Madison will contact radio stations about advertising events.

4th of July Committee

Board members approved $1,200 for the ball drop, $750 for glow sticks/glow items, and $500 for advertising.

Holly presented information about the volleyball tournament. A start time of 9:00 a.m., coed with girl rule, 10 team max, and 5 team minimum. The information will be reposted and shared to gain interest. First place prize is $500 and second place is $250.

Dan Athen has requested the yearly donation of $3,500 from the Tourism Board for the annual 4th of July fireworks show. It was unanimously approved.

Bounce houses were also discussed. Raechel will contact Chris Shimmel about a previous contract for bounce house rentals that may not have been fulfilled. She will report back to board members after contact. Board members voted to approve up to $3,000 for bounce house rentals if needed.

Other Events

Holly will check with JR Chaney about using the Rock Port Golf & Country Club for possible events in the future and to find open dates.

Other Business

The need for a multipurpose tent to use at various events was discussed. The purchase of a tent, up to $1,000, was approved.

The possibility of hanging banners from the welcome signs to advertise upcoming events was suggested.

The meeting was then adjourned.