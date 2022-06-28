The Tarkio R-I Board of Education met June 15, 2022, at Tarkio High School. The meeting was called to order by board vice president Chris Yates at 7:00 p.m. Board members in attendance were Josh Wright, Brooke Vette, Sam Hannah, and Heather Olson. Board members Jamie Barnett and Garrett Wood were absent. Others in attendance included Tarkio R-I Superintendent Carrie Livengood, board secretary Lanette Hogue and teacher Brooke Walton.

The board approved the consent agenda and district obligations.

A TAC report was shared.

Mrs. Livengood shared the elementary and high school reports. She also gave a financial report for 2021-22. The district will end the fiscal year significantly in the black. Mrs. Livengood shared the facilities update from CTS. This was tabled until the end of the fiscal year.

CSIP/MSIP – Mrs. Livengood reported that the district was chosen for the year 1 cycle of MSIP 6, which will begin in August when the 2022-23 school year starts.

Co-op Committee Member – Chris Yates moved and Brooke Vette seconded to nominate Josh Wright to fill the vacant spot on the EA Wolves Co-op Committee. The motion passed.

Transfer from Fund 1 to Fund 4 – Josh Wright moved and Brooke Vette seconded to transfer $162,000 from Fund 1 to Fund 4 for future renovations and energy efficient projects. The motion passed.

Approve the 2022-23 Budget – Heather Olson moved and Sam Hannah seconded to approve the 2022-23 budget as presented. The motion passed.

TAC Facility Use Form – Sam Hannah moved and Heather Olson seconded to approve the TAC Facility Use Form as presented. The motion passed.

Resignation – Brooke Vette moved and Heather Olson seconded to approve Casey Martin’s resignation as head high school baseball coach.The motion passed.

Hiring – Heather Olson moved, and Josh Wright seconded to hire Michelle Seiter for elementary P.E. The motion passed. Heather Olson moved and Brooke Vette seconded to hire Jadyn Lauritsen as Special Education Para. The motion passed. Heather Olson moved and Brooke Vette seconded to hire Dustin Piper for ISS/At-Risk, high school assistant football coach, and high school assistant baseball coach. The motion passed. Josh Wright moved and Brooke Vette seconded to hire Nate Jeter as head high school baseball coach. The motion passed.

Josh Wright moved and Brooke Vette seconded to pay Casey Martin $422.00 and Stephanie Parsons $1,200.00 to put together the elementary yearbook for 2021-22. The motion passed.

Online School Payment – Heather Olson moved and Chris Yates seconded to approve online school payments for the 2022-23 school year. The motion passed.

Vo-Tech Transportation Contracts – Heather Olson moved and Josh Wright seconded to approve the Vo-Tech Transportation contracts for transporting West Nodaway and Rock Port students to Northwest Tech School. The motion passed.

Meal Prices – Heather Olson moved and Josh Wright seconded to set the following prices for meals for the 2022-23 school year: elementary student breakfast $2.10, junior high and high school student breakfast $2.10, elementary student lunch $2.60, junior high and high school student lunch $2.65, adult breakfast $3.25, adult lunch $4.90, a la carte $1.85, and milk $.30. The motion passed.

The meeting moved into closed session pursuant to RSMo §610.001-610.022, Record and vote at 8:40 p.m. The meeting came out of closed session and was adjourned at 9:35 p.m.