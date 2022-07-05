The following cases were heard in Atchison County Circuit Court before the Honorable Brett Hurst Thursday, June 23, 2022, at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Portfolio Recovery Assoc. vs. Jeanette Cade – Civil Setting on Suit on Account.

Discover Bank vs. Linda K. Erickson – Civil Setting on Contract-Other.

Portfolio Recovery vs. William T. Hobin – Civil Setting on Suit on Account.

Crown Asset Management vs. Veronica Holecek – Civil Setting on Suit on Account.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Haley J. Kingery – Civil Setting on Suit on Account. Case called. Plaintiff appears by Counsel Johnsons. Defendant fails to appear. Judgment by default as requested in petition entered against defendant per written judgment entered and filed herein. Judgment filed and entered for the plaintiff and against the defendant in the amount of $529.43, plus court costs. Said judgment shall bear interest at the rate of 9% per annum.

Midwestern Health Management vs. Robert A. Kish Et Al – Civil Setting on Suit on Account. Case called. Plaintiff appears by Counsel Sundell. Defendant appears in person. Judgment filed and entered for the plaintiff and against the defendant in the amount of 1,614.78. Costs taxed to defendants. Interest on the Judgment at 9% per annum.

Midwestern Health vs. Daniel C. Lindsay – Trial Setting on Account. Case called. Plaintiff appears by Counsel Sundell. Defendant appears in person. Defendant does not dispute liability and consent to judgment in amount of requested in petition, per written judgment entered and filed herein. Judgment filed and entered for the plaintiff and against the defendant in the amount of $11,235.05. Costs taxed to defendant. Interest on the judgment at 9% per annum.

Midland Credit Management vs. Annette Mathers – Civil Setting on Breach of Contract.

Shauna R. McGinness vs. Joshua A. McGinness – Hearing on Motion to Modify.

LVNV Funding LLC vs. Marilyn Roe – Civil Setting on Contract-Other. Case called. Plaintiff appears by Counsel Johnson. Case continued to August 11, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. for service.

State vs. Moeed Ahmed – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 1-5 Mph). Count 1 – Defendant sentenced to $300.00 fine.

State vs. Osheauna Mone Amos – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 16-19 Mph). Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears in person. Defendant acknowledges receipt of ticket and enters a plea of guilty and is assessed a $100.50 fine plus court costs. Defendant requests to be set up on a payment plan.

State vs. Austin Michael Anderson – Initial Appearance on Misdemeanor Possession Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid Of 10 Grams Or Less.

State vs. Amber Dawn Artiaga – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 16-19 Mph).

State vs. Ravin Sky Baker – Plea/Trial Setting on Misdemeanor DWI and Failed To Drive On Right Half Of Roadway When Roadway Was Of Sufficient Width, Resulting In An Accident.

State vs. Tanna Lavette Barnett – Plea/Trial Setting on State Traffic Ticket.

State vs. Tylynn J. Beasley – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 20-25 Mph). Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant fails to appear. Summons ordered for July 21, 2022, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Bennard Lamar Darnell, Jr. – Initial Appearance on Infraction for Failure To Display Plates On Motor Vehicle/Trailer. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant fails to appear. Summons ordered for July 21, 2022, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Jameel E. Davis – Plea/Trial Setting on Misdemeanor DWI, Failure To Drive On Right Half Of Roadway When Roadway Was Of Sufficient Width, and Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 11-15 Mph).

State vs. Khadim Dieng – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 20-25 Mph). Defendant sentenced to fine of $155.50 and court costs. Costs paid.

State vs. Jennifer Taylor Ebreo – Payment Review Hearing on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 26 Mph Or More). Count 1 – Defendant sentenced to Fine of $500.00.

State vs. Natacha Diane Essembo-Dieng – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 11-15 Mph).

State vs. Davionce D. Evans-Fountain – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 16-19 Mph).

State vs. Davionce D. Evans-Fountain – Initial Appearance on Infraction for Driver/Front Seat Passenger Failed To Wear Properly Adjusted/Fastened Safety Belt.

State vs. Gina K. Fargo – Setting – Preliminary Hearing on Felony Possession Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears in person with P.D. Euler and waives arraignment. Case continued to August 2, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. for preliminary hearing. Bond conditions are continued.

State vs. Jeffery T. Foret – Initial Appearance on Misdemeanor Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 26 Mph Or More), Owner Operated Motor Vehicle Without Maintaining Financial Responsibility (Motor Vehicle Required To Be Registered) – 1st Offense, Operated Vehicle On Highway Without A Valid License – 1st Offense, and Failed To Display Plates On Motor Vehicle/Trailer.

State vs. Lloyd E. Fowler – Initial Appearance on Infraction for Driver/Front Seat Passenger Failed To Wear Properly Adjusted/Fastened Safety Belt. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant fails to appear. Summons ordered for July 21, 2022, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Wallace Milton Fox – Case Review on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 6-10 Mph). Summons ordered for July 5, 2022, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Bryan N. Gray – Initial Appearance on Misdemeanor Operated Vehicle On Highway Without A Valid License – 1st Offense.

State vs. Kameron Jamaul Corleone Green, Sr. – Initial Appearance on Infraction for Driver/Front Seat Passenger Failed To Wear Properly Adjusted/Fastened Safety Belt. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant fails to appear. Summons ordered for July 21, 2022, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Caleb Garon Greene – Case Review on Felony Leaving Scene Of Accident – Property Damage Exceeding $1,000; and Misdemeanor Operated A Motor Vehicle In A Careless And Imprudent Manner, Involving An Accident and Operated Vehicle On Highway Without A Valid License – 1st Offense.

State vs. Roddrickous Caprice Harris – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 16-19 Mph). Count 1 – Defendant sentenced to $100.50 fine. Traffic costs paid.

State vs. Myles A. Hicks – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 16-19 Mph).

State vs. Candace Rose Hiley – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 16-19 Mph). Defendant sentenced to $100.50 fine and court costs. Traffic costs paid.

State vs. Jarrious Le’Shawn Hill – Counsel Status Hearing on Misdemeanor Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 26 Mph Or More) and Operated Vehicle On Highway Without A Valid License – 1st Offense. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant fails to appear. Summons ordered for July 21, 2022, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Jesus J. Huerta – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 16-19 Mph).

State vs. Steven Joseph Knight – Setting – Preliminary Hearing on Felony Possession Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears by P.D Euler. Case continued to July 21, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. for docket call.

State vs. Michael J. Kuchta – Initial Appearance on Misdemeanor Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 20 – 25 Mph).

State vs. Michael J. Kuchta – Initial Appearance on Misdemeanor Owner Operated Motor Vehicle Without Maintaining Financial Responsibility Or Operator Who Authorized Another To Operate Motor Vehicle Without Maintaining Financial Responsibility (Motor Vehicle Required To Be Registered).

State vs. Braylen Lee Lambert – Initial Appearance on Misdemeanor Possession Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid Of 10 Grams Or Less. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears in person and enters a plea of not guilty. Case continued to July 7, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. for Plea/Trial Setting.

State vs. Aaron Ryan Lawrence – Initial Appearance on Misdemeanor Unlawful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears in person and is given a copy of the information. Charges formally read to defendant, with the range of punishment for each charge. Case continued to July 7, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. for Plea/Trial Setting.

State vs. Tammy A. Lewis – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 16 – 19 Mph) – Count 1 – Defendant sentenced to Fine $100.50. Costs and/or fines paid in full.

State vs. Tinashe T. Mapedze – Initial Appearance on Misdemeanor Operated Vehicle On Highway Without A Valid License – 1st Offense.

State vs. Tinashe T. Mapedze – Initial Appearance on Infraction for Failure To Display Plates On Motor Vehicle/Trailer.

State vs. Jeffrey Kenneth Molnar – Initial Appearance on Misdemeanor Operate Vehicle On Highway Without A Valid License – 1st Offense.

State vs. Jeffrey Kenneth Molnar – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Made U Turn/Left Turn On Divided Hwy. Not At Intersection/Interchange/Any Signed Location.

State vs. Andrew Lee Nichols, Jr. – Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 11-15 Mph).

State vs. Julia Ann Parker – Initial Appearance on Misdemeanor Possession Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid Of 10 Grams Or Less and Unlawful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia.

State vs. Grace Peck – Initial Appearance on Misdemeanor Failed To Drive On Right Half Of Roadway When Roadway Was Of Sufficient Width, Resulting In An Accident; and Infraction of Driver/Front Seat Passenger Failed To Wear Properly Adjusted/Fastened Safety Belt. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant fails to appear. Summons ordered for July 21, 2022, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Marius Abbott Pocatilla – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 16-19 Mph). Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant fails to appear. Summons ordered for July 21, 2022, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Lane E. Rahn – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Weight On Tandem Axle Exceeded 34,000 Lbs. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant fails to appear. Summons ordered for July 21, 2022, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Lane E. Rahn – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Gross Weight Exceeded 80,000 Lbs. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant fails to appear. Summons ordered for July 21, 2022, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Isaiah P. Robles-Velasquez – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 16-19 Mph).

State vs. Travondric Rashad Rollins – Initial Appearance on Misdemeanor Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 26 Mph Or More) and Operated Vehicle On Highway Without A Valid License – 1st Offense.

State vs. Sana T. Saad – Initial Appearance on Misdemeanor Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 26 Mph Or More) and Operated Vehicle On Highway Without A Valid License – 1st Offense.

State vs. Mercedes Leann Savala – Permit Authorized To Operate Motor Vehicle Without Financial Responsibility (Motor Vehicle Required To Be Registered) – 1st Offense.

State vs. Marriah L. Schmitt – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket on Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 20-25 Mph).

State vs. Austin Bryan Stoner – Initial Appearance on Misdemeanor Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 20-25 Mph) and Minor Visibly Intoxicated/Blood Alcohol Content More Than .02% – 1st Offense. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears in person and acknowledges receipt of Information. Defendant waives arraignment and enters plea of not guilty. Case continued to July 7, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. for Plea/Trial Setting.

State vs. Marquiss T. Stubblefield – Initial Appearance on Infraction for Failure To Display Plates On Motor Vehicle/Trailer.

State vs. Amy Jean Taylor – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Failure To Drive On Right Half Of Roadway When Roadway Was Of Sufficient Width. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant fails to appear. Summons ordered for July 21, 2022, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Morgan M. Titzer – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 11-15 Mph). Defendant sentenced to fine $70.50 and court cost. Traffic costs paid.

State vs. Daniel Vazquez Gonzalez – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Failed To Equip Vehicle With Muffler/Adequate Muffler/Properly Attached Muffler. Fined $100.50.

State vs. Maria A. Williams – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 26 Mph Or More) and Violating Sections 307.179.2 (1), (2), Or (3) – Driver Fail To Secure Child Less Than 8 Years Old In Child Restraint Or Booster Seat.

State vs. Brandon J. Witzel – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 20-25 Mph). Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant fails to appear. Summons ordered for July 21, 2022, at 9:00 a.m.

Rock Port vs. Jamison A. Bennett – Initial Appearance on Municipal Ordinance – Traffic for Operated A Motor Vehicle In A Careless And Imprudent Manner, Involving An Accident.

Rock Port vs. Jamison A. Bennett – Initial Appearance on Municipal Ordinance – Traffic Operated Vehicle Without Maintaining Financial Responsibility.

Rock Port vs. Joseph D. Gatrost – Initial Appearance on Municipal Ordinance – Other Possess Drug Paraphernalia, Possess Marijuana, Trespass, and Operated Vehicle On Highway Without Valid Or No License. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant fails to appear. Summons ordered for July 21, 2022, at 10:30 a.m.

Rock Port vs. Shawna M. Ralston – Initial Appearance on Municipal Ordinance – Other Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Rock Port vs. Chase L. Ramer – Initial Appearance on Municipal Ordinance – Other Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Case called. State appears by P.A. Bauman. Case continued to July 21, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. for docket call.

Rock Port vs. Heather Dawn Reimers – Initial Appearance on Municipal Ordinance – Other Disorderly Conduct and Harassment-Phone Calls.

Rock Port vs. Jennifer L. Tierney – Initial Appearance on Municipal Ordinance – Other Assault and Disorderly Conduct.

Rock Port vs. Spirit W. Vandel – Initial Appearance on Municipal Ordinance – Other Trespass. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant fails to appear. Summons ordered for July 21, 2022, at 10:30 a.m.

State vs. Ashley Anne Harmon – Bond Appearance Hearing on Misdemeanor Stealing.

State vs. Elizabeth Genne Mackey – Probation Status Hearing on Misdemeanor.

State vs. Nguyen Cong Pham – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Weight On Tandem Axle Exceeded 34,000 Lbs. Count 1 – Defendant sentenced to Fine $323.00. Costs paid in full.

State vs. Nguyen Cong Pham – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Operated Motor Carrier Vehicle On Tires Fabric Exposed/Inferior Load Rate/Groove Depth. Count 1 – Defendant sentenced to Fine $183.50. Costs paid in full.

For more information about the above cases or others, visit www.courts.mo.gov (Missouri Case.net).