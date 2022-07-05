The Atchison County Commission met Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, and North District Commissioner Jim Quimby. Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission, was absent.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved for payment.

The commission met with Road and Bridge Supervisor Kamron Woodring.

––

The Atchison County Commission met Thursday, June 16, 2022. Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood and North District Commissioner Jim Quimby traveled to Carrollton, Missouri, for the Northwest Commission meeting.

––

The Atchison County Commission met Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby, and Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved for payment.

Melissa Massar, PE with Great River Engineering, met with the commission and Road and Bridge Supervisor Kamron Woodring. She presented information on the BRO program changes and a list of Atchison County bridges eligible for BRO funding. This list showed the estimated total cost of each bridge along with approximate match required. Road Supervisor Woodring felt that there should be four additional bridges on the Atchison County list due to the recent inspection. Mrs. Massar stated that Atchison County could apply for funding for up to five bridges and presented a work authorization agreement that if approved would allow Great River Engineering to prepare a MoDOT Local Bridge Program application for each project selected and have them submitted by the deadline. The commission asked Supervisor Woodring to review the list of bridges and the inspection report and report back to them on Thursday with the bridges that he felt should be submitted for the funding. Cost for submitting each application would be $500.

Jeremy Davis with Midwest Data Center was in to meet with the commission and Road Supervisor Woodring to discuss a section of Road #60 south of Linden where there is severe washing and fiber is either exposed or close to it. The commission and Mr. Davis reviewed the history of this road and need to have the landowners’ approval to be able to fix the problem. Mr. Davis stated that this is a critical fiber line in the county and provides service to six cell towers, the weigh scales, as well as northern Atchison County, Hamburg and beyond. The county is willing to work with Midwest Data Center to push the road, with the county doing the work and Midwest Data Center paying for the rock needed, but dirt is needed from the landowner to push the road. Supervisor Woodring stated that if landowners would approve the project, he could get to it immediately. The commission asked Mr. Davis what the options were if the road could not be pushed. He stated their only options would be to haul large amounts of dirt to cover the exposed fiber or relocate the line. Both would be extremely costly. The commission requested Clerk Taylor to draft a letter to the landowners, which are Brandon Oswald, Tony McKenney and Richard Sperber, to request an easement to be able to use needed dirt from their property to push the road and fix the issue. Clerk Taylor will have the letter ready for commission to review on Thursday.

Sheriff Dennis Martin met with the commission to discuss department matters.

––

The Atchison County Commission met Thursday, June 23, 2022. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby, and Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved for payment.

At 9:00 a.m. the commission met with Chad Higdon, CEO of the Second Harvest Community Food Bank. Mr. Higdon shared how Second Harvest’s mission is to provide nourishment and hope to the hungry while engaging and empowering the region in the fight to end hunger. To continue to adequately meet the growing operational needs of the 19-county region, their 75-year-old building needs larger and more efficient freezer/cooler space, additional loading docks, and an updated partner agency loading area. He shared a breakdown of the cost need from each county to help make the project happen. Atchison County’s share is 1.61% for a total cost of $74,177.38. Their hope is that each of the 19 counties would consider making an allocation to the project from their APRA funding. The commission took no action at this time but did say that the commission has voted to use the ARPA funding for county infrastructure improvements.

At 10:00 a.m. the commission met with Steve Summers, Site Manager with Alaska Power and Engineering, LLC, and Matt Kiabenes with Kiabenes Construction, LLC. Mr. Summers was requesting the termination of the road use and maintenance agreement for the Outlaw Wind Project. Mr. Summers stated that all work and construction concerns related to the construction of the Outlaw Wind Project are now complete and had been approved and signed off on by Atchison County Road and Bridge Supervisor Kamron Woodring. Supervisor Woodring was present for the meeting and agreed that all projects were complete and had been approved. The commission stated that the road use and maintenance agreement was with Outlaw Wind and that the county would not terminate the agreement, as it regulated further use of the roads by Ameren, the current owner of Outlaw Wind. Mr. Summers felt that Ameren had changed the name of the project and that Outlaw Wind LLC was not owned by Ameren. A call to Ethan Piveral clarified that Ameren is the owner of Outlaw Wind, LLC, and would be willing to add their signature line to the current road use and maintenance agreement if required by the county. Following the clarification, the commissioners voted to release Invenergy from the terms of the road use maintenance agreement for the construction phase of the project. The commission agreed to provide Mr. Summers with a letter stating that all road issues related to the construction of the Outlaw Wind project were complete so Invenergy could be released from their construction obligations. A letter was drafted by Clerk Taylor and signed by the commission.

Supervisor Woodring reported that there are 11 bridges in poor condition following the last bridge inspection with five of them being wooden truss bridges in need of replacement. He was instructed to negotiate the cost of grant writing with Great River Engineering to get the five bridges submitted for funding by the deadline.

Supervisor Woodring then discussed the need for a jack hammer attachment to be able to crush rip rap for use on bridge scour repairs. The commission asked him to look into the cost of owning one vs. renting one.