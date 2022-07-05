The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) has planned in Atchison County for the week of July 4-10, 2022. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/. Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations in addition to the work mentioned below.

Route 111 – Closed for a bridge rehabilitation project at the bridge over Interstate 29 through July. A signed detour is in place.

I-29 – Bridge replacement project over the Nishnabotna River (mile marker 122-124) through August. Traffic is head-to-head in the northbound lanes. More info: https://www.modot.org/atchison-county-interstate-29-nishnabotna-river-bridge-rehabilitation

Route N – Closed for a sealing operation from U.S. Route 136 to the Holt County line, July 5-6, 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. daily. One lane open for local traffic only

Route YY – Closed for a sealing operation from U.S. Route 136 to Route C (Nodaway County), July 7, 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Route M – Closed for a sealing operation from Route C to the Iowa state line, July 8, 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.