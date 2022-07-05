Taylor Cook shows off her diving board skills.

Braylon Thomas and Rhett Murphy help the Rock Port Football team out and spend a little time in the jail.

Ronnie Bradley and Steve Duren find some shade to sell tickets for the American Legion. The Legion is selling tickets for $5 to win a John Deere mower.

YOUNG VS. OLD SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT

Victors of the Young vs. Old Softball Tournament, from left to right, were: front row – Jennifer Geib, Maddy McPhillips, Carrie Driskell, Caylee Lorenz, Jason Lewis, and Jordan Shrader; and back row – Brent Twyman, Jeff Geib, Brett Johnson, Josh Oswald, Troy Cook, and Ransom Lair.

Members of the second place team, from left to right, were Norah Watkins, Aubrey Watkins, Chaney Vogler, Carter Oswald, Dylan Lair, Dylan Kemerling, Teagan Brunk, Aidan Burke, Tayden Cook, Jadyn Geib, Case Millsap, Ryder Herron, Westyn Amthor, and Dawson Hardesty.

Taking third place, from left to right, were: front row – Bob Barnhart, Ashley Cook, Kim Daugherty, Sam Giddinge, Stacie Barbee, and Addy Giddinge; and back row – Deaven Tunnell, Dalton Jones, Greg Cook, Drew Ellison, and TJ Giddinge. Zach Smith is not pictured.

Finishing in fourth place, from left to right were: front row – Zane Cook, Tyler Cook, Phillip Herron, Brylea Shrader, Tayleigh Huntley, and Payten Shrader; and back row – Bracton Cook, Tyler Cook, Cayden Criger, and Brydon Huntley.

Phillip Herron fights off the sun as he makes a catch in center field.

Payten Shrader goes up and gets a hit against the other young team.

JULY 4TH BABY SHOW

Wynne Griffin, left, is the 2022 Miss Firecracker. She is the daughter of Regan and Sheila Griffin. Mr. Firecracker is Cole Alexander, right, son of Amy Alexander and Cody Alexander.

0-6 Months

7-12 Months

1 Year Olds

2 Year Olds

3 Year Olds

4 Year Olds

The July 4th baby show was a popular place for parents and grandparents. The event was sponsored by the Rock Port R-II Band and participants received fun awards. They were:

0-6 Months

1st, Micah Jones, “Most Kissable Cheeks.” Parents are Tyler Jones and Taya Lewis. Grandparents are the late Mick Lewis, Elaine Lewis, Darcy and Brian Morey, and Cory and Tiana Jones

2nd, Maverick Palmer, “Most Laid Back.” Parents are Jamie Lansdown and Dillan Palmer. Grandparents are Darla Lansdown, Bryan Martin and Jamie Palmer

3rd, Luxtyn Daugherty, “Best Rolls.” Parents are Drake and Kim Daugherty. Grandparents are Brian and Heather White, Mike and LoryAnne Daugherty, and David and Rochelle Henagan

4th, Salem Pope, “Most Likely to be a Rock Star.” Parents are Jesse Pope and Kristina Ohl. Grandparents are Joe Roubinek and Barbara DeLong

7-12 Months

1st, Parker Murry, “Prettiest Eyes.” Parents are Erika and Dayton Murry. Grandparents are Marilyn Dietze and Sonny Crawford, and Kellie and Ronnie Murry

2nd, Jameson Chard, “Most Likely to Become President.” Parents are Nate and Kelsey Chard. Grandmother is Kim Brake and great-grandparents are Ken and Pat Lane

1 Year Olds

1st, Lane Lewis, “Best Giggle.” Parents are Trenton and Thea Lewis

2nd, Florence Sutter, “Best Rolls.” Parents are Lea and Ryan Sutter. Grandparents are Brian and Julie Peregrine, the late Wendy Schaefer, and Kevin and Shelli Sutter

3rd, Knox True, “Most Laid Back.” Parents are Stephanie and T.J. True. Grandparents are Ted True and Debbie True

2 Year Olds

1st, Bess Griffin, “Best Outfit.” Parents are Regan and Sheila Griffin. Grandparents are Stan and Janet Griffin

3 Year Olds

1st, Ivy Daugherty, “Prettiest Eyes.” Parents are Drake and Kim Daugherty. Grandparents are Brian and Heather White, Mike and LoryAnne Daugherty, and David and Rochelle Henagan

2nd, Ruby Sampson, “Best Outfit.” Parent is Jill Sampson. Grandparents are John and Judy Webster

4 Year Olds

1st, Paige Morriss, “Best Outfit.” Parents are Derek and Pamela Morris. Grandparents are Jon and Amber Bywater

2nd, Oscar Palmer, “Rock Star.” Parents are Jeremy and Abby Palmer. Grandparents are Dean and Jeanne Palmer, Duane and Jan Casner, and Keith Placke

3rd, Braeley Cook, “Best Smile.” Parents are Adam and Ashley Cook. Grandparents are Vickie Cook, Dick Cook, Neil and Donna Million, and Angela Slaughter

5 Year Olds – Mr. & Ms. Firecracker

Mr. Firecracker, Cole Alexander, “Most Likely to Become President.” Parents are Amy Alexander and Cody Alexander. Grandparents are Scott and Donna Campbell and Steve and Linda Kirsch

Miss Firecracker, Wynne Griffin, “Most Patriotic.” Parents are Regan and Sheila Griffin. Grandparents are Stan and Janet Griffin

Mr. Firecracker Runner-up, Rhett Sampson, “Most Inquisitive.” Parent is Jill Sampson. Grandparents are John and Judy Webster

Thank you to everyone who donated to the 4th of July Fireworks Fund. The total donated this year was $3,505. Donations received as of July 5, 2022, include: Jane Thompson – $50, Shirley Cook – $25, Edward Wilczek – $25, Craig & Lisa Corken – $25, Merle & Ruth Fox – $100, Mike & Fran Minter – $100, Gary & Jacque Gayle Gebhards – $25,

Marilyn McMahon – $25, Tom Proudfit – $60, Pam Henderson – $50, Demian & Tawni Ellis – $25, David & Julia Shrader – $50, Bradley Engine Service – $25, Dan & Janette Stanton – $100, Rita Stevens – $25, Rachel Ottmann Photography – $100, Ryan & Rachel Ottmann – $100, Marvin Freeman – $25, Ron & Kay Deatz – $25, Burke & Sons Lumber Co. – $100,

Clodfelter Insurance – $150, Sybert’s Body Shop – $100, Stephanie & Matt Dearmont – $25, Stephen & Tabitha Waigand – $50, Butch & Jane Lutz – $25, Keith & Phyllis Ottmann – $100, In Memory of Elva Bramble – $200, Gavilon – $500, American Recycling – $50, BK, Inc. – $50, John & Sue Umpleby – $100, Mark & Shelly Cofer – $25, Bud & Kay Harger – $100, Wayne & Connie Shandy – $50, Shirley Stoner – $25, Thomas Cundall – $25, Regan & Sheila Griffin – $300, Anonymous – $50, Lee Roy Sickman & Jan Taylor – $50, Todd & Tricia Stevens – $100, Mel & Sally Moore – $120, Phil & Jennifer Vogler – $100, Amy Moore – $50, and James Ottmann – $100.