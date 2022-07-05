The following real estate transfers were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Warranty Deed: Filed June 24, 2022, by Thomas and Linda Erickson to Tristan Henagan and David Henagan for Lots 10, 11, and 12, Block 3, Nuckolls and White’s Addition, Rock Port, Missouri.

Quit Claim Deed: Filed June 28, 2022, by Anitta Armstrong to Jacob Gibson for land in Section 3, Township 65, Range 42, Atchison County, Missouri.

Quit Claim Deed: Filed June 30, 2022, by Richard and Rachelle Boyd to Richard Boyd for land in Section 3, Township 65, Range 42, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed June 30, 2022, by Lee and Lisa Blowers to Jonathan Barth for Lots 3 and 16, Block 2, Adams Subdivision, Rock Port, Missouri.