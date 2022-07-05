The Wing Nuts Flying Circus EAA Chapter is hosting a fly-in and air show Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Gould Peterson Municipal Airport in Tarkio. Located on Hwy. O one mile east of Tarkio, the event will include an admission fee of $10 per person. Fly-ins and children ages 5 and under are free.

A breakfast will begin the day at 7:30 a.m. Concessions will be available all day. Proceeds from food and admissions will help pay for the show. There will also be a silent auction for avionics packages.

The air show and flybys will begin at 12:00 noon and will include: Matt Younkin, Twin Beech, Aeroshell Aerobatic Team, B-2 Flyover, Mike Wiskus, WWII Training Demonstration, Joint Special Forces Jump Team, WWII Warbird Parade, Dakota Territory Museum Demo, Chuck Aaron helicopter demo, and many more! Static aircraft will include B-25, P-51s, T-6s, PT-26, PT-19, BT-13, Corsair, P-40, PT-22, C-47, Grumman Avenger, Super Stear-man, PT-17, Skyraider, many warbirds and vintage aircraft.

*Route O leading to the airport will be closed right before the air show, so be sure to get there early.