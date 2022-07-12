The Atchison County Fair will be held July 18-23 in Rock Port. Area youth will show their livestock in the arena, youth and adults will display their arts, crafts, photography, workmanship, and homegrown and homemade food in the Velma Houts Fair Building at the fairgrounds, and a parade on Rock Port’s Main Street and a family fun day at the arena will round out the festivities.

Everyone is invited to attend and show support for our local participants. The schedule of events can be found on the last page of this week’s edition of the Atchison County Mail.