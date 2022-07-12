A Battle for Blood is taking place with the Tarkio community facing off with the Rock Port community in a blood donation contest Wednesday, July 13. From 1:00 to 6:00 p.m. that day, a blood donation drive will be held at the TAC (110 N. 13th Street, Tarkio). This event is being sponsored by the Tarkio High School National Honor Society Chapter and the Community Blood Center.

Appointments are preferred. Book your appointment today at savealifenow.org/group, enter Group Code: EG4W. For additional details, contact Mark Staten at 660-253-0186 or stamar@tarkio.k12.mo.us. For medical eligibility questions, call 1-800-688-0900.