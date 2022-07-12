Atchison County Community Services, Inc., in conjunction with the Atchison County Back-to-School Fair, is asking for monetary donations. Community Services wants to provide 71 low-income county kids with gift certificates for $60 each to a shoe store to purchase new shoes for school.

The goal is to raise $4,260 by July 24. So far, $2,127 has been raised. Monetary donations may be mailed or dropped off at Community Services, 322 Main Street, Tarkio, MO 64491. Call TJ Slemp at 660-528-0829 or Community Services Director Sam O’Riley at 660-736-4646 for more details.