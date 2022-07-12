Ryan Chandler, The Old Market Magician, will present a grand magic show Saturday, August 6, 2022, at the Liberty Theatre in Rock Port. The family friendly show begins at 3:00 p.m. and runs for about an hour. Liberty Theatre is located in the Atchison County Memorial Building.

From the streets of Omaha, Nebraska, to being featured on The CW’s “Penn & Teller: Fool Us,” Ryan is known for his unique style which often combines magic and elements of music. Prepare to gaze into that which is invisible! For more information, visit OldMarketMagician.com.

Witness sleight of hand, sleight of sound, and sleight of mind. The theatre will be alive with the sound of magic.

Admission will be an optional free-will donation ($10 – $20 is suggested). Be sure to get out to Liberty Theatre and bring the whole family!