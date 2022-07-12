Atchison County Community Services, Inc., in partnership with Second Harvest, will hold a mobile pantry food drop in Tarkio, Missouri, Tuesday, July 19, weather permitting. The food drop will begin at 9:00 a.m. and continue until 12:00 noon (while supplies last).

Vehicles should line up on 3rd Street (starting at the intersection of 3rd and Main) and then turn onto Main Street. You can then drive up to volunteers at 4th and Main Street who will put the food in your vehicle. There is a limit to how much each car may collect (if collecting for other families as well).

This is for all Atchison County residents and there are no income guidelines. If you are are a shut-in and need food, contact Atchison County Community Services Director Sam O’Riley no later than Monday before the food drop. Volunteers are also needed, so if you are able to help and can lift, contact Sam at 660-736-4646.

Food drops for the rest of the year are as follows: August 16, September 20, October 18, November 15, and December 20.