Duane Whiley has been named postmaster at the Rock Port Post Office. Duane has 26 years with the United States Postal Service, starting as a driver and working his way up. Prior to starting his new job at Rock Port, Duane and his wife Robin lived in Kingsman, Arizona, where he was postmaster over the northern region.

Duane and Robin have three sons: Ryan and his wife Sami and son Cecil; Wyatt; and Trey. Duane grew up in Griswold, Iowa, where he worked for his father hauling cattle. Duane and Robin are excited to move back to the area to be closer with family and are looking forward to getting to know everyone in Rock Port.