It will soon be time for Old Fashioned Saturday Night. This year it will be September 17 in Rock Port.

At this time Little Tuggers Tractor Pull and Duncan’s Carriage Rides are set up to come.

The festivities will start at 5:00 p.m. with the “Star Spangled Banner.” Registration for the tractor pull will be at 6:00 p.m. with and the tractor pull will start at 6:30 p.m. The tractor pull will be moved to the intersection of Opp and Main and the entertainment will be in front of the Memorial Building.

If you would like to have a booth this year please contact Betty Stoner. Registration forms will be available after August 5. You can contact Betty at 660-787-0531 or text her at the same number and she will get you one. The registration form will be available on the Rock Port Chamber Facebook page as well. The registration fee of $10 can be paid the night of the event. If you want the same spot as you have had before please let Betty know so she can reserve it for you. The spots will be done on a first come basis. All registration forms will need to be turned in by September 6 in order to get the map made up and turned in to the Atchison County Mail.

Everyone get your thinking caps on as to what you want to do. Hopefully we will have a successful night.

If you would like to see something different this year let Betty know and maybe (with your help) they can get something new this year. They would like to have more games and entertainment for the kids. If you would like to sponsor something for the kids please let someone on the Chamber or Betty know.