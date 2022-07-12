The Aeroshell Aerobatic Team is a fan favorite. Their performance is always a stunner and enjoyed by all who attend the airshow in Tarkio. More pictures from the airshow can be found on page 6.

A total of 3,500 people attended the WingNuts Flying Circus Fly-In and Airshow at Gould Peterson Municipal Airport in Tarkio Saturday, July 9, 2022. It was a hot, but clear day for some spectacular aeronautical displays.

Tarkio High School graduate Nate Defenbaugh piloted a Blackhawk helicopter that flew in for the airshow.

Parachutists show their skills while carrying the POW/MIA and American flags.

Many airplanes of all shapes and sizes were on display for the fly-in and airshow attendees to view. Pictured is Kelly Daugherty of Rock Port taking a look at one of the 110 planes on site.

The P-51 and F-16 perform a heritage flight commemorating the past and the present during the WingNuts Flying Circus Airshow Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Tarkio.

Congressman Sam Graves introduces Col. John Cluck, Commander of the 139th Airlift Wing at Rosecrans Memorial Airport in St. Joseph, Missouri, at the WingNuts Flying Circus Airshow Town Hall Meeting at Gould Peterson Municipal Airport in Tarkio.

This B-52H Stratofortress was one of several well-loved aircraft that performed in the WingNuts Flying Circus Airshow Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Tarkio.

Adam Meyerkorth with Meyerkorth Aviation shows off the air tractor and demonstrates the low-flying skills needed in their crop dusting endeavors.

The Cobra Helicopter puts on a show.

The Devil Dog is one of the bigger planes that regularly attends the airshow in Tarkio.

This big, black beauty named Magic Moonlight was another larger plane that was on display.

This 1941 PT-17 Stearman, owned by Randy Reed of Kansas City, Missouri, was one of the over 100 planes available for viewing.

People of all ages gathered at the airport to watch the show, including Tim Taylor of Rock Port and his grandson, Luke Meyerkorth.

The aerobatic maneuvering skills of the pilots who perform at the WingNuts Flying Circus Airshow in Tarkio are absolutely incredible!

This P-40 Warhawk WWII fighter plane was flown by Congressman Sam Graves of Tarkio.