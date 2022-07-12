The second annual Rock Port High School (RPHS) 80’s Reunion will be held Saturday, August 27, 2022, at the Atchison County Memorial Building in Rock Port, Missouri. There will be a social gathering from 5:00-8:00 p.m. for all who attended or graduated from Rock Port High School in the 1980’s. Groovy’s Grub food truck will be on site for everyone to buy their own meals.

Live rock music will be played from 8:00 p.m. to 12 midnight featuring Back Traxx and Heartbreaker – A Pat Benatar Tribute Band. The public is invited to attend. The price will be $20 per person cover charge. (BYOB. No minors will be allowed.)