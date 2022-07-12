The City of Tarkio Parks and Recreation Department is asking for the public’s assistance in raising funds for a bleacher project at the city’s baseball field.

The City of Tarkio Parks and Recreation Department is currently raising funds for a baseball bleacher/field project at the city ball field. The goal is $60,000. If you would like to donate, please make your checks payable to the City of Tarkio and be sure to put in the memo line “bleacher/field project” and mail them or drop them off at Tarkio City Hall, 602 Main Street, Tarkio, MO 64491. Venmo is also accepted with payments made to @Tarkio-Park.

If extra money is raised, those proceeds will go toward renovations of the crow’s nest, concessions, bathrooms, and maybe some dugout upgrades. Those who donate will have their names engraved on a plaque at the field: Friends – $100 or less (this level will not be on the plaque); Bronze – $101-$500; Silver – $501-$1,000; Gold – $1,001-$2,500; and Platinum – $2,501 and up. The person with the highest donation will get to throw out the first pitch at the first home game of the EA Wolves 2023 Baseball season.