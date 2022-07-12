Greek Week activities at Tarkio College included a soccer match, which TKE won 1-0. Other contests included a belly flop competition, flag football, pool, an obstacle course, Trivial Pursuit, volleyball, scavenger hunt, tug-of-war, and Win Lose or Draw.

Cook and Tom, O-X, glide easily over the finish line in the chariot race during a past Tarkio College Greek Week. (Submitted photos)

In honor of Tarkio College Greek life, Tarkio Tech/Tarkio College is hosting a Greek Week July 14-16, 2022. These events are open to the public, not just alumni. All alumni and everybody who would like to join the fun, games, and food on campus are invited.

A campus work day will be held Thursday, July 14. If you can help out, please come wearing your work shoes and gloves.

A social gathering will begin at 5:00 p.m. Friday, July 15. Burgers and hot dogs will be served between 6:00 and 7:00 p.m. Friday activities will include a scavenger hunt, bonfire, and social.

Campus festivities will begin at 9:00 a.m. Saturday, July 16. There will be games and competitions, food trucks, and then the closing ceremony. Businesses, groups and organizations who can gather three or more people are encouraged to join in on the competitions and games.

Space is available for informal reunions of groups or classes. For space reservation or more information, call 660-623-9071 or email info@tarkiotech.com.