The Atchison County Development Corporation (ACDC) met July 13, 2022. The unapproved minutes of the board meeting follow:

Present were Lori Seymour, Roger Martin, W.C. Farmer, Bob Alldredge, Craig Corken, MaryAnn Hull, Jeff Meyer, Jill Davis, ACDC Director Monica Bailey, and Carol Clark. The meeting was called to order by Seymour. Alldredge moved to approve the April 28 meeting minutes. Farmer seconded and all approved.

Financials: Meyer moved to approve April, May and June financials as presented. Martin seconded and all approved. Bailey reviewed the Expenses by Vendor report for January 1-June 30, 2022, as directed by ACDC’s fiscal procedures.

Director’s Report: Bailey served on the hiring committee for the new Northwest Missouri Enterprise Facilitation (NWMEF) Facilitator. Adam Summers (Holt County) is now in this role. ACDC continues to assist Tarkio Renewal ($6,256 still available in Property Improvement Grant) and Restore Rock Port (fundraising for Main Street demo). ACDC staff is updating the visitor guide, creating a resident guide, and restructuring the online business directory. Website updates are coming soon. In the past several weeks, Bailey has attended the NWMEF annual celebration, Missouri Life Magazine Ambassadors meeting, Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments Development Council meeting, MEDC board meeting and conference, Federal Reserve’s Investing in Rural Prosperity webinar, and several DED ARPA webinars. ACDC’s Youth Beautification Grant applications 2022-2023 projects (to be completed July 31, 2023) are due September 7. Winners will be announced at ACDC’s annual meeting on September 14. The Business Improvement Grant program has awarded $10,937 in 2022. A total of $9,063 is still available.

Old Business: Martin moved, Meyer motioned, and all approved to accept the updated bylaws as presented.

New Business: A nonprofit support request from the Rock Port Country Club was reviewed. Alldredge moved, Davis seconded, and all approved that ACDC contribute up to $3,000 in funds to match what Rock Port Country Club raises in their Vegas Scramble Golf Tournament. Funds are being raised to upgrade the clubhouse kitchen. The group discussed the creation of a continuing education scholarship for individuals employed in a business or organization in Atchison County. Bailey will present a proposal at the next meeting.

The annual meeting details were discussed.

Hull moved and Farmer seconded to adjourn the meeting. All approved.