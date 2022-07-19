The Atchison County Fair 4-H Achievement Day was held Monday, June 18, 2022, at the Velma Houts Fair Building in Tarkio. Local 4-Hers shared their amazing creations to be judged. Pictured is Keely Bredensteiner of Tarkio, Missouri, with some clothes she made and some veggies grown by the local 4-H youth.

The Atchison County Fairgrounds began Monday, July 18, in Rock Port. Fair activities will take place at the fairgrounds or inside the Velma Houts Fair Building on Hwy. 136 in Rock Port and the fair parade will be held on Main Street in Rock Port. Take a look at the schedule below:

Tuesday, July 19

2:00 – 6:30 p.m. – Enter Home Arts, Horticulture, Ag Mechanics/Field Crops exhibits

7:00 – 9:00 p.m. – Home Arts, Horticulture, and Ag Mechanics/Field Crops exhibits judging

Wednesday, July 20

7:30 – 8:30 a.m. – Rabbit Show registration

8:00 – 10:00 a.m. – Food stand open for breakfast

9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. – View Home Arts and Horticulture exhibits

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. – Rabbit Show

11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. – Food stand open for lunch

1:00 – 2:00 p.m. – Poultry Show registration

3:00 – 5:00 p.m. – Poultry Show

5:00 – 7:00 p.m. – Food stand open for dinner

6:00 – 8:00 p.m. – In-county Swine Show weigh-in & registration

Thursday, July 21

7:00-8:00 a.m. – Out-of-county Swine Show weigh-in & registration

7:00-9:00 a.m. – Food stand open for breakfast

8:30 a.m. – Swine Show exhibitor meeting with superintendents

9:00 a.m. – Swine Show starts

9:00 a.m – 6:00 p.m. – Velma Houts Fair Building open for viewing of exhibits

11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. – Food stand open for lunch

4:00 – 5:30 p.m. – Sheep & Goat Show weigh-in and registration

5:00-7:00 p.m. – Food stand open for dinner

6:15 p.m. – Sheep & Goat Show exhibitor meeting with superintendents

6:30 p.m. – Pee-Wee Sheep & Goat Show and Breeding Sheep & Goat Show. Market Sheep & Goat Show starts 15 minutes after Breeding Show. Showmanship concludes the show.

Friday, July 22

7:00 – 8:00 a.m. – Cattle Show weigh-in and registration

7:00 – 9:00 a.m. – Food stand open for breakfast

8:45 a.m. – Superintendent briefing with exhibitors

9:30 a.m. – Cattle Show starts

9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. – Velma Houts Fair Building open for viewing of exhibits

11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. – Food stand open for lunch

3:00-5:00 p.m. – Release all exhibits

5:00 p.m. – Pre-auction supper

6:00 p.m. – Auction (Each exhibitor limited to 1 animal for entry).

Saturday, July 23

9:30 – 10:00 a.m. – Parade registration at Rock Port School (west side)

10:00 a.m. – Parade on Main Street

10:30 a.m. – Family Fun Day Activities at fairgrounds

11:00 a.m. – Mutton Bustin’

11:00 a.m.-1:00p.m. – Food stand open for lunch

11:30 a.m. Greased Pig Contest