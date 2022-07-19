Cayson Martin sends his ball toward hole number 9 in the EA Lady Wolves’ Youth Golf Camp July 14 at Tarkio Golf Course.

Ryann Salmond chips onto the green on hole number 4 in the EA Lady Wolves’ Youth Golf Camp Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Tarkio Golf Course.

The East Atchison Lady Wolves recently hosted a youth golf camp at Tarkio Golf Course. Many young golfers learned the ropes and honed their skills on the course. Pictured are, from left to right: front row – Eli Lundy, Titus Eaton, Cayson Martin, Mame Dow, Ryleigh Branson, Linley Hogue, and Ryann Salmond; middle row – Beth Clark, Wendy Hurst, Keely Bredensteiner, Makenna Caudill, Graceyn Reeves, Parker Woodring, and EA golfer Alex Barnett; and back row – EA golfer Kelsea Kirwan, Josh Schlueter, Savanna Lindsay, Teagan Taylor, and EA golfers Josie King and Sydnee Bruns. (Melody Barnett photo)