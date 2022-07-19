Tatem Johnson, Fairfax, Missouri, has been selected to play in the MO-KAN USSSA All-State Showcase. The All-State Showcase highlights players who have been nominated at participating All-State Showcase events. Players are nominated for displaying great sportsmanship, effort and all-around great tournament performance.

Tatem, who plays first base, centerfield, and pitches, has played with the ATCO Outlaws for four years. Coaches have been Troy Cook, Wyatt Amthor, Rebel Herron, and Jared Meyerkorth. He is the son of Brett Johnson, Fairfax, and Ashley Grossman, Rock Port, Missouri. Grandparents are Gary and Debbie (Hecker) Johnson, Fairfax, and Tony and Tammy Grossman, Tarkio, Missouri; and great-grandparents are the late Bob and Lois Hecker; Donna Stevens, Tarkio, and the late Kenny Harris; the late Edith Record; and the late DeWayne Johnson and Betty Johnson, Fairfax.

The All-State Showcase Tournament will be held Saturday, July 30, at the Capitol Federal Sports Complex in Liberty, Missouri.