Alex Barnett lines up her putt next to her own special fan club at Mozingo Lake Golf Course July 11. She placed 3rd with a 100.

Josie King prepares to tee off at Mozingo Lake Golf Course July 11. She placed 6th with a 109.

Kelsea Kirwan keeps her eye on the ball as she tees off at Mozingo Lake Golf Course July 11. She placed 7th with a 119.

The East Atchison Lady Wolves traveled to Maryville, Missouri, Monday, July 11, 2022, to compete in 18 holes at Mozingo Lake Golf Course.

In the 14-15 female age group, Sydnee Bruns placed 4th with a 119. In the 16-18 female age group, Alex Barnett placed 3rd with a score of 100, Josie King placed 6th with a 109, and Kelsea Kirwan placed 7th with a 119.