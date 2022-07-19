The following real estate transfers were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Warranty Deed: Filed July 8, 2022, by Mark and Lisa Wilczek to Danyal Coon for Lots 4 and 5, Block 1, Bischof’s Third Addition, Rock Port, Missouri.

Trustee’s Deed: Filed July 8, 2022, by Scott Hodgin, Successor Trustee of the Doris Christen Revocable Trust, to Mary Rice for Block 20, Nuckolls and White’s Addition, Rock Port, Missouri.

Trustee’s Deed: Filed July 11, 2022, by Dianna Carpenter, Trustee of the Dianna Carpenter Revocable Trust, to Montana Kunkel for Lot 5, Third Addition, Fairfax, Missouri.

Quit Claim: Filed July 11, 2022, by Ashley Grossman to Brett Johnson for Lots 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, and10, Fifth Addition, Fairfax, Missouri, and land in Section 22, Township 64, Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.

Beneficiary Deed: Filed July 12, 2022, by Charles Watkins to Ashley McBean for land in Sections 23 and 25, Township 65, Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed July 12, 2022, by Matthew and Heather Maddox to Michael Spoorer and Dian Ohrt for Lots 9 and 10, Block 19, Fifth Addition, Tarkio, Missouri.

Deed: Filed July 13, 2022, by Kimberly Lennemann, Independent Personal Representative of the Harold McIntosh Estate to Alex Driskell and Taylor Stanton for Lots 3 and 4, Block 5, First Addition, Tarkio, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed July 13, 2022, by Mary Vance to Larry and Veronica Hutson for Lots 11 and 12, Block 16, Fifth Addition, Tarkio, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed July 14, 2022, by Cindy Thomas, Sandra and Michael Donahue, and Paul Eltzholtz to Barbara DeLong for Lot 22, Block C, Miles Sicklers Second Addition, Rock Port, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed July 14, 2022, by Star Hill Prairie Art Institute to Larry and Diana Liess for Lots 26, 43, 44, 27, 28, 45, and 46, Block 2, Original Plat, Rock Port, Missouri.